Photos: 5-Star Theatricals' THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos from 5-Star Theatricals and the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Larry Raben.

The first production in 5-Star Theatricals' 2026 season, The Play That Goes Wrong will open on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. It runs through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

What could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything - in the most hilarious way imaginable! The Play That Goes Wrong is a sidesplitting farce where a cast of earnest actors struggle to keep their disaster of a murder mystery on track. Expect collapsing sets, missed cues, and nonstop laughter from start to finish.

The production stars Travis Joe Dixon, Mark Gagliardi, Adam Hagenbuch, Lyndsi Larose, Gabi Manoukian, John Shartzer, Justin Michael Wilcox, and Timothy Willard. Noah Kaplan, Samantha Lawrence-Mata and Calaway Swanson are Swings.

The Design Team for The Play That Goes Wrong includes Brandon Baruch (lighting design), Jonathan A. Burke (sound design), Gale Garon and Chris Steele (costume coordination), Luis Martinez (hair/wig design), Alex Choate (prop design), Michael Donovan Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA (casting), and Olivia Riddle (production stage manager).