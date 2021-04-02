Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces May Events

Following recently provided state guidelines for outdoor live events, the Moonlight Amphitheatre is pleased to welcome back patrons with May programming featuring movie nights and concerts. Tickets to these events will go on sale on Mon., April 5 at noon. The Moonlight will follow health and safety protocols, including limiting audience capacity based on the state's guidance and designated tiers, socially distanced seating, and hand sanitizing stations positioned throughout the theatre.

The Moonlight has not offered in-person entertainment since October 2020, when it safely presented limited capacity film nights. Before this, the theatre's 40th anniversary five-show summer season of Moonlight Stage Productions was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Moonlight leadership is excited to announce that it will celebrate its 40th Anniversary season with musical theatre offerings this summer. Shows, dates, ticket packages, and single ticket information will be announced soon.

"We are excited to receive these long-awaited guidelines and look forward to reopening the theatre in May," said Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith. "Our May lineup of concerts and movie nights is just the beginning of our reopening plan. We are at work planning a summer of musicals that meet health and safety regulations to create a safe and healthy environment, not just for our patrons, but for our artists and staff as well."

Due to state guidelines, only California residents may attend this event. By purchasing a set of tickets together, you are guaranteeing that the members of your party are California residents from the same household.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

The Music of Woodstock

Fri., May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $40, Students $35

Before Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Burning Man, there was Woodstock. Fifty-two years ago, a music event took place that became a pivotal moment in musical history. Throughout that historic weekend, acts from around the world descended upon a farm in Bethel, New York, for three days celebrating peace and music in front of 500,000 fans. Join a Who's Who of the San Diego music scene as we celebrate those legends of music with a concert featuring some of the greatest hits from that time period.

Toy Story

Fri., May 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20, Students $15

Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his role as Andy's favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz believes he's a real-life spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy's family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten) and reunite with their boy.

The Karate Kid

Fri., May 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20, Students $15

Daniel (Ralph Macchio) moves to Southern California with his mother, Lucille (Randee Heller), but quickly finds himself the target of a group of bullies who study karate at the Cobra Kai dojo. Fortunately, Daniel befriends Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), an unassuming repairman who just happens to be a martial arts master himself. Miyagi takes Daniel under his wing, training him in a more compassionate form of karate and preparing him to compete against the brutal Cobra Kai.

The Magical Music of Disney

Sat., May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $40, Students $35

Be our guest as The Moonlight celebrates the great music from Walt Disney's films and Broadway shows! Some of your favorite Moonlight artists, under the direction of Lyndon Pugeda, are taking The Moonlight stage for this one-night-only concert that explores the vast artistry of music from the Disney catalog. This is sure to be a treat for the entire family.