Justin Willman Comes To Thousand Oaks

Comedian and magician Justin Willman will bring his new tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm. Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix's Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.

He's appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Conan, and was recently named “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Magic Castle. He's performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country, and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That's where the real magic happens.

One for the Ages is Justin's biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It's an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that's smart, silly, and astonishing.

And yes—it's the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date, or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10:00 am and prices start at $42.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

