FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes To Thousand Oaks

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the hilarious unauthorized sendup of the iconic tv series, comes to the Scherr Forum on Friday, January 21 at 7:30 pm & Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the unauthorized comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-somethings as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Songs from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:



• "How You Doin'?" - Joey



• "We Were On A Break!" - Ross



• "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" - Janice



• "Will They or Won't They?" - Ross and Rachel



• "Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" - Chandler



The production first premiered in Washington D.C. in September 2018. It went on to perform in Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle and Atlanta. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

Single tickets are priced at $50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Health and safety protocols may be in effect at the time of performance, including but not limited to: social distancing, proof of Covid-19 vaccination, proof of negative PCR testing, requirement or recommendation for the wearing of masks or face coverings. Promoter reserves the right to make changes to health protocols according to updated public health guidance and law. Due to present circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the event status is subject to change.