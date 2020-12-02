Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Players Theatre Presents HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR A Drive-In Musical

This socially distant musical adventure will warm you down to your stockings with cheer and good tidings, all from the safety of your car.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Conejo Players Theatre presents: Holiday Spectacular, a drive-in musical revue!

Get ready for a festive celebration including seasonal favorites performed by an all-star cast of some of the best talent in Ventura County!

This socially distant musical adventure will warm you down to your stockings with cheer and good tidings, all from the safety of your car (the sound is LIVE! via your FM radio).

Join in for song, dance and festive ambiance (complete with decorations!) from an all-star cast for what is sure to be a holly jolly good time.

For Tickets: https://www.conejoplayers.org/holiday-spectacular-drive-theatre



