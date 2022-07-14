Conejo Players Theatre Extends THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Conejo Players Theatre has extended performances of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee through July 23, 2022.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter...one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Rated PG-13 for language.

Learn more at www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715.