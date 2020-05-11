Conejo Players Launch a Free 2020 Workshop Series

The Conejo Players Theatre has announced the launch of "Saturday Afternoon Live!" Beginning Saturday May 9 at 2pm, and every Saturday thereafter, we will present an exciting series of presentations and workshops on many aspects of the theatrical journey! All of these adventures will be directly available to your living rooms via Zoom!

These no-cost workshops are brought to you by experts in their field, and are fun, interactive, and informative. To register and receive Zoom link go to: conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live. Donations are appreciated.

May 16, 2 pm - Youth Theatre Intensive - How to perform (not just read) a monologue with Darrin Ingram

Darrin will be presenting how to choose a monologue that is a good representation of your talents, how to best rehearse it, and how to present it at an audition. We hope to see you there!

May 16, 8 pm - Conejo Improv Players

The Conejo Improv Players presents a hilarious night of improvisational comedy featuring skit and scenes made up entirely on the spot from audience suggestions. Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of Whose Line is it Anyway? and Saturday Night Live in a hilarious show you won't want to miss.

May 23, 2 pm - Learn some fetch dance moves with Jonalyn Saxer

Broadway actor, Jonalyn Saxer brings her amazing talent and experience to our stage, as she shares and teaches some "Fetch" dance moves that will knock your socks off.

May 30, 2 pm - Perfecting your Monologue with Vivien Latham

Join veteran actor Vivien Latham as she helps you navigate through the choosing of an appropriate monologue, rehearsing it, and performing for an audience.





