Brad Williams Brings His New Comedy Tour to Thousand Oaks

Comedian Brad Williams will bring The Growth Show Tour to the Fred Kavli Theater on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm.

Williams’ show offers a fresh perspective on life's quirks, cleverly navigating through his experiences as a little person, relationships, and everyday situations. His humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race consistently win over audiences, proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His high energy live performances frequently produce standing ovations from audience members, prompting the late Robin Williams to call Williams “Prozac with a head.”

Williams has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues, which was even more successful than the first. His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. His last groundbreaking special on Netflix, The Degenerates, garnered more huge ratings and rave reviews.

Recently, Williams became the first stand-up comedian to headline a Cirque de Soleil show in its 30-year history, when he agreed to launch their newest show, Mad Apple, at the magnificent 1200-seat New York-New York theater in Las Vegas. The show was an immediate smash hit garnering rave reviews, singling out Williams for his incredible ability to captivate audiences.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams co-created and co-hosted one of the most successful podcasts in the world, with friend and fellow comic Adam Ray, entitled About Last Night, which was always a mainstay on the iTunes charts during their five-year run. Additionally, he is also a regular contributor with a series of incredibly funny appearances on several national radio and podcast platforms, including KROQ’s Kevin & Bean Show and The Adam Carolla Show.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10am and are priced at $55 & $29.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

