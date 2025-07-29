Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada and More Set for '25-26 'Beyond Broadway' Series at Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the Beyond Broadway 2025-2026 season. Beginning Fall 2025, the third season will include Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Marissa Jaret Winokur as they reunite after Hairspray, Bernadette Peters, and Eva Noblezada. Three-show Subscriptions on sale now with single tickets on sale to the public on Monday, August 18.

Kicking off the new season this December are the leading ladies of Hairspray: Tony-nominee Kerry Butler, Tony-nominee Laura Bell Bundy, and Tony-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur reuniting for the first time since opening Hairspray. Together again in Houston for a spectacular night of music, laughter, and heartfelt memories in Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now in Zilka Hall.

2026 brings two Broadway powerhouses with Tony Award-winner and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a one night only event in Sarofim Hall and Eva Noblezada in Concert in Zilka Hall straight from her run in Cabaret on Broadway.

THE HOBBY CENTER PRESENTS THE 2025-2026 SEASON OF “BEYOND BROADWAY”:

Mamma I’m A Big Girl Now | December 13, 2025 | Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center

3 Leading Ladies, 16 Broadway Shows, 20 Years of Friendship, All in 1 Night! Join Broadway’s beloved leading ladies —Tony-nominee Kerry Butler, Tony-nominee Laura Bell Bundy, and Tony-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur reunite for the first time since opening Hairspray together for a spectacular night of music, laughter, and heartfelt memories in Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now.

You know them from their iconic roles in Hairspray, Legally Blonde, and Beetlejuice, but now they’re back together with props, wigs, and full choreography to celebrate two decades of friendship taking you on a journey of their origins to Hairspray, their lives and careers after, finding love, and becoming “Mama’s” themselves. It’s a joy bomb wrapped in a dazzling array of popular songs that will have you laughing, crying, and reminiscing.

An Evening with Bernadette Peters | February 6, 2026 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

Join Bernadette Peters, critically acclaimed star of stage, film, television and recordings, for a magical and inspiring evening of songs from the great music masters. The multi-award winner creates an intimate audience experience when she performs celebrated selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, among others. Come and enjoy the incomparable Bernadette for a one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs that are certain to touch your heart.

Eva Noblezada in Concert| April 17, 2026 | Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center

Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Houston, Eva Noblezada brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.