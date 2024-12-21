Video: Watch the Trailer for MAMMA MIA! at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Straz Center will present Mamma Mia! this winter. Performances will run from January 28 through February 2. Get a first look at footage from the production here!

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

