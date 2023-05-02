ThinkTank Teams up with freeFall and Stageworks for their Both Sides of the Bay Cabaret Series

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 02, 2023  
ThinkTank Theatre is teaming up with freeFall and Stageworks Theatres for their May Cabaret Series appropriately named 'Both Sides of the Bay Cabaret'. The cast will feature local favorites and newcomers as well members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Company. The cabaret consists of a mix of classical and contemporary toe-tapping, broadway musical numbers and jazz standards, and perhaps a little audience participation that's sure to be 'an evening of music everyone can enjoy.' The freeFall performance takes place Saturday, May 13th at 7:00pm and the Stageworks performance the following Saturday, May 20th at 7:30pm.

The cast consists of Tampa Bay talents Emilia Sargent (Tampa Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, A Doll's House Part 2, and soon to be seen in TampaRep's upcoming production of All My Sons) and Calee Gardner (Ann Frank, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, also to appear in All My Sons). Patrick A. Jackson, back once again to take part in ThinkTank's Cabaret Series, is known for his work with American Stage where he serves as an Associate Artistic Producer. New-comers Dylan Glover and Grant Sparr will make their ThinkTank debuts. Glover (Stageworks' 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) is a recent graduate of the University of Tampa's musical theater program and Sparr (TampaRep's The Elephant Man) will soon be attending Atlantic Acting School's two-year conservatory this Fall. Rounding out the main cast, Jim Sorensen (The Dreamer Examines his Pillow, TampaRep Associate Producer), is an all too familiar face to the Tampa Bay theatre scene. The cast is finalized with current and former members of ThinkTank's YAE Company: Eve Anton, Samantha Bollinger, Stella Duncan, Grace Grammig, Julia Grammig, Emma Hundley, Jadon Milne, Jake Perez, E. Noah Perez, Sofia Pickford, Alex Rodriguez, Adeline Richardson and Kaylee Tupper Miller. Georgia Mallory Guy, ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, will serve as the director for this cabaret series, perhaps lending her vocals to the performances and Emi Stefanov will serve as the music director and show accompanist. ThinkTank's Production Stage Manager, Jessie Dorsey, will be onboard with YAE members Atticus Failes and Reese Paul assisting.

ThinkTank's 'Both Sides of the Bay Cabaret' is hosted by both freeFall and Stageworks Theatres and promises 'an evening of music everyone can enjoy.' The freeFall performance is Saturday, May 13th. Doors open at 6:30pm and the cabaret begins at 7:00pm. freeFall is located at 6099 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. The Stageworks' performance is Saturday, May 20th. Doors open at 7:00pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30pm. Stageworks is located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd,, Tampa, FL 33602.




