Spotlight: LAURA BELL BUNDY LIVE at The Mahaffey

The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater has announced a special one-night-only event featuring Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy, best known for originating the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical. Friday, July 18, Bundy will headline a cabaret-style fundraiser performance, featuring two solos, plus a special number from Wicked, where she starred as Glinda on Broadway. This special event features a live Q&A from our campers, some your favorite songs from the Legally Blonde Movie soundtrack and Bundy will join the Legally Blonde Jr. summer campers from Mahaffey’s Class Acts program for a collaborative finale performance.

You’ll also get an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Legally Blonde Jr. production, plus, solo features from some of our most promising students. It’s a night of star power, inspiration, and the transformative impact of the arts in action.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura Bell Bundy to the Mahaffey stage—not only as an extraordinary performer but as an inspiring mentor to our Class Acts students,” said Bill Edwards, CEO and Founder of Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. “It’s an incredible opportunity for these young performers to learn directly from a Tony-nominated Broadway star. This event reflects our Foundation’s ongoing commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality arts education. These camps—and the impact they create—are exactly why we do what we do.”

This event serves as a fundraiser to support youth arts education, with all proceeds benefiting the Mahaffey Class Acts Summer Camps, which are made possible through the support of Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.