Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Announce Rescheduled Concerts and Events

Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have announced rescheduled concerts and events. As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and community, all Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre events through April 22 have been postponed and operations have been temporarily modified, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Rescheduled events at Ruth Eckerd Hall:

David Foster, Tuesday, March 24 - Rescheduled date Friday, January 29, 2021

Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Thursday, March 26 - Rescheduled date Thursday, November 12, 2020

Doo Wop Reunion, Friday, March 27 - Rescheduled date Saturday, March 6, 2021

Winter Dance Party, Sunday, March 29 - Rescheduled date Sunday, January 24, 2021

One Night in Memphis, Sunday, April 5 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Price is Right Live, Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 - Rescheduled date Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, 2020

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles, Sunday, April 19 - Rescheduled date Saturday, May 8, 2021

The Allman Betts Band, Saturday, May 9 - Rescheduled date Saturday, October 3, 2020

Rescheduled events at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:

John Mayall, Wednesday, March 11 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Geoff Tate, Tuesday, March 17 - Rescheduled date Monday, December 7, 2020

Graham Nash, Thursday, March 19 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Killer Queen, Friday, March 20 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Gino Vannelli, Saturday, March 21 - Rescheduled date Friday, March 5, 2021

Stephen Lynch, Friday, March 27 - Rescheduled date Friday, September 18, 2020

Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, March 28 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Jackie Evancho, Sunday, March 29 - Rescheduled date Sunday, May 2, 2021

Ricky Skaggs, Saturday, April 4 - Rescheduled date Thursday, August 20, 2020

Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven, Sunday, April 5 - Rescheduled date Sunday, December 20, 2020

A Bowie Celebration, Thursday, April 9 - Rescheduled date Thursday, September 24, 2020

Leo Kottke, Monday, April 13 - Rescheduled date Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Psychedelic Furs, Wednesday, April 15 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Brian Culbertson, Tuesday, April 21 - Rescheduled date Monday, April 16, 2021

Colin Hay, Friday, May 1 - Rescheduled date Friday, April 30, 2021

David Archuleta, Saturday, May 9 - Rescheduled date Saturday, August 22, 2020

"We are asking our patrons to be patient with us as we are undertaking this unprecedented effort," commented Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO, "ticket holders will be able to exchange, refund or upgrade once full service resumes. For those who cannot make it to the new date, we ask that you accept a credit to use towards an upcoming show or donate your tickets. As a not-for-profit community-based organization relying on both ticket sales and tax-deductible donations, your support now will prevent price increases and protect education programs."

These events at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:

Josh Groban, Monday, March 16

Jill Scott, Tuesday, March 17

112 Years of Broadway at 1 and 7 pm, Thursday, March 19

America with special guest Tom Rush, Friday, March 20

Alan Parson Live Project with special guest Robby Steinhardt and the Music of Kansas, Sunday, March 22

MasterChef Junior Live, Wednesday, March 25

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Thursday, March 26

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Saturday, March 28

Legacy Society Luncheon, Thursday, April 2

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4

A Bronx Tale, Monday, April 20

The Bachelor Live On Stage, Friday, May 8

Scooby Doo! And The Lost City of Gold, Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17

These events in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:

Ruth Eckerd Hall Spring Concert, Friday, March 27

The Florida Orchestra performing Peter & The Wolf, Saturday, March 28

These events at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:

Art Garfunkel, Saturday, March 14

Eric Johnson, Sunday, March 15

The Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship, Monday, March 16

The Choir of Man, Wednesday, March 18

Steve Hackett, Sunday, March 22

Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, March 26

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, Friday, April 3

Trey Kennedy, Wednesday, April 8

Dave Mason, Friday, April 10

Patton Oswalt, Saturday, April 11

Chris Botti, Saturday, April 18

The English Beat, Sunday, April 19

Bruce Cockburn, Thursday, May 21

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/publichealth for updates.





