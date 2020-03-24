Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Announce Rescheduled Concerts and Events
Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have announced rescheduled concerts and events. As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and community, all Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre events through April 22 have been postponed and operations have been temporarily modified, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Rescheduled events at Ruth Eckerd Hall:
- David Foster, Tuesday, March 24 - Rescheduled date Friday, January 29, 2021
- Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Thursday, March 26 - Rescheduled date Thursday, November 12, 2020
- Doo Wop Reunion, Friday, March 27 - Rescheduled date Saturday, March 6, 2021
- Winter Dance Party, Sunday, March 29 - Rescheduled date Sunday, January 24, 2021
- One Night in Memphis, Sunday, April 5 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, April 7, 2021
- The Price is Right Live, Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 - Rescheduled date Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, 2020
- RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles, Sunday, April 19 - Rescheduled date Saturday, May 8, 2021
- The Allman Betts Band, Saturday, May 9 - Rescheduled date Saturday, October 3, 2020
Rescheduled events at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:
- John Mayall, Wednesday, March 11 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, December 16, 2020
- Geoff Tate, Tuesday, March 17 - Rescheduled date Monday, December 7, 2020
- Graham Nash, Thursday, March 19 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Killer Queen, Friday, March 20 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- Gino Vannelli, Saturday, March 21 - Rescheduled date Friday, March 5, 2021
- Stephen Lynch, Friday, March 27 - Rescheduled date Friday, September 18, 2020
- Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, March 28 - Rescheduled date Wednesday, November 18, 2020
- Jackie Evancho, Sunday, March 29 - Rescheduled date Sunday, May 2, 2021
- Ricky Skaggs, Saturday, April 4 - Rescheduled date Thursday, August 20, 2020
- Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven, Sunday, April 5 - Rescheduled date Sunday, December 20, 2020
- A Bowie Celebration, Thursday, April 9 - Rescheduled date Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Leo Kottke, Monday, April 13 - Rescheduled date Saturday, June 20, 2020
- The Psychedelic Furs, Wednesday, April 15 - Rescheduled date Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Brian Culbertson, Tuesday, April 21 - Rescheduled date Monday, April 16, 2021
- Colin Hay, Friday, May 1 - Rescheduled date Friday, April 30, 2021
- David Archuleta, Saturday, May 9 - Rescheduled date Saturday, August 22, 2020
"We are asking our patrons to be patient with us as we are undertaking this unprecedented effort," commented Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO, "ticket holders will be able to exchange, refund or upgrade once full service resumes. For those who cannot make it to the new date, we ask that you accept a credit to use towards an upcoming show or donate your tickets. As a not-for-profit community-based organization relying on both ticket sales and tax-deductible donations, your support now will prevent price increases and protect education programs."
These events at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:
- Josh Groban, Monday, March 16
- Jill Scott, Tuesday, March 17
- 112 Years of Broadway at 1 and 7 pm, Thursday, March 19
- America with special guest Tom Rush, Friday, March 20
- Alan Parson Live Project with special guest Robby Steinhardt and the Music of Kansas, Sunday, March 22
- MasterChef Junior Live, Wednesday, March 25
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Thursday, March 26
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, Saturday, March 28
- Legacy Society Luncheon, Thursday, April 2
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4
- A Bronx Tale, Monday, April 20
- The Bachelor Live On Stage, Friday, May 8
- Scooby Doo! And The Lost City of Gold, Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17
These events in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:
- Ruth Eckerd Hall Spring Concert, Friday, March 27
- The Florida Orchestra performing Peter & The Wolf, Saturday, March 28
These events at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have been postponed, awaiting rescheduled date:
- Art Garfunkel, Saturday, March 14
- Eric Johnson, Sunday, March 15
- The Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship, Monday, March 16
- The Choir of Man, Wednesday, March 18
- Steve Hackett, Sunday, March 22
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, March 26
- Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, Friday, April 3
- Trey Kennedy, Wednesday, April 8
- Dave Mason, Friday, April 10
- Patton Oswalt, Saturday, April 11
- Chris Botti, Saturday, April 18
- The English Beat, Sunday, April 19
- Bruce Cockburn, Thursday, May 21
Patrons are encouraged to visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/publichealth for updates.