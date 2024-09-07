Review: LAUNCHING THEIR 26TH SEASON INTO THE STRATOSPHERE WITH SELINA FILLINGER'S POTUS at JOBSITE THEATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“For any woman who’s ever found herself the secondary character in a male farce”- from the dedication line of the Acting Edition of the script

“I love the smell of Imperialism first thing in the morning...” -Jean

Alice Paul...remember her? In 1920, she was THE WOMAN, THE SUFFRAGIST, who secured the right to vote for women, and wrote the unratified Equal Rights Amendment. Further explanation of her movement can be found in the recent musical Suffs, Shaina Taub’s musical which more recently won Best Book of a Musical at this years Tonys Ceremony.

However, this is not Suffs, nor is this a musical. Instead, this is the blistering, hilarious, farcical take on women in the White House behind every dumb ass that could’ve ever held power. Its borderline lumbering subtitle says it all, “Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” Selina Fillinger’s hilarious play proves just that. Women are in power, and behind every great man is a woman trying to save the day. Feminism at its finest, and proving that this is the moment to be alive.

Jobsite Theater, Resident Theater Company of the Straz Center, opens their 26th Season with a bang. Director Summer Bohnenkamp assembled a top-tier group of performers who are in it to win it from the get-go. Thinking quick on their feet and never missing a beat, you will laugh so hard the intermission bathroom line will double in size.

First up as Jean, Carla Corvo is outstanding. As the Press Secretary she is the one thrown into the fire. Her quick whip, and outstanding analyzing makes for a great comedic turn. Her back and forth with the other ladies, especially Harriet are hilarious to watch. There’s a moment late in Act 1, with the entrance of Bernadette, that a real twist is thrown into the mix for this character, and it ups the ante for her plight. Carla is back in the Jobsite arena after their production of Hamlet, and what a welcomed return it is.

Noa Friedman strikes comedic gold as Dusty, the farmer’s daughter mistress behind yet another huge scandal to rock the White House. From the moment she enters and talks about Blushies, to the out-of-body Choreography, to the Hamilton style rap, is there nothing she can’t do. Last seen as Janet Weiss in Rocky Horror, Noa has hit her stride here, and paving the way to be one of the areas best comedic performers. If Selina Fillinger ever created a stand-alone piece, I would love to see one centered around Dusty’s character, and I for one know just who she should call.

Robin Gordon comes in guns blazing and is so damn funny, nothing can hold a candle to her. Her Bernadette, the disgraceful younger sister of Potus, wants one thing in her plight, to be Presidentially Pardoned. She wants it so badly and will stop at nothing to achieve her goal. However, when tables are turned she turns out to be a great asset. The role was originated on Broadway by Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Robin fits right at home in the camo shorts and boots. Shes smart as a whip, and calculated in all of her moments. A great addition to the comedic ensemble here.

Caroline Huerta is magnetic as Stephanie, the White House Secretary. Her comedic timing is evident from the start. Welcomed back to the Straz Center following her incredible performance as Joyce/Will in Stranger Sings! There is a moment late in the show where she takes “drugs,” and the extent of her actions will have your sides splitting. There’s no limit to how high she will climb, and she lives and breathes comedy.

Andresia Moseley is back in the Jobsite arena as Margaret the First Lady. Shes is extremely accomplished, a graduate of Stanford and Harvard, a lawyer, a philanthropist, an author, a gallerist, and a taekwondo practitioner. She also has this avid fascination with Hunting. Andresia is wonderfully funny in the comedic arena, very expressive, and dialed in every moment to moment. She has a knack for being quick on her feet, and knows how to use her skill in spoken word to turn quips faster than anyone. Her delivery here is spot-on and I for one would love to see her dive into the comedy realm more often.

Katrina Stevenson is perfectly cast as Harriet, the President’s Chief of Staff. She is intense, driven, calculated, and so damn funny your face will hurt from laughing so much. You can tell she is running the show, and the President is basically a puppet in her hands. her comedic moments with each woman in the ensemble adds a new layer to the moments of the show. I love being able to experience the vast array of work in which Katrina brings to the stage, and POTUS is up there with my favorite roles for her. No matter the moment you cannot take your eyes off of her. The final line in the show is one of the best moments of the night, and a perfect cap on the hilarious throughline of the story.

Kandyce Walker is back after her stunning turn in last season’s Lizzie. Here she plays the over the top, breast pump-wearing Reporter Chris, who will stop at nothing to get the story. From the moment the humming of the pump reverberates through the room, to the football manuevers, Kandyce Walker’s Chris goes for the jugular and never holds back. Delivering some exceptional comedic skills and bits of dialogue that will have you cheering and laughing at the same time.

Summer Bohnenkamp created magic, and captured it in the smallest of bottles, and then popped the lid on opening night. Capturing the sheer brilliance of the comedic juggernaut that is the pacing of this show is no small task, and Summer lays a skilled hand and proves she is worthy of the undertaking. Judging by the reactions of the crowd during the sold- out opening night, this may go on to be one of Jobsite’s highest- selling shows. Working hand in hand with a dynamic design team, making POTUS the ticket, and the talk of the town. With Set Design by David Jenkins, Costume Design by Newt Rametta, Sound Design by Jeremy Douglass, and Lighting Design by Jo Averill-Snell, the POTUS design team uses functionality to push forth what is truly important here, the story, and most importantly the laughs. All cohesively working together to tell Fillinger’s story.

In all of the turmoil we face as a nation, as a world. At times when inflation is at an all time high, and one can’t even seem to shop for groceries without breaking the bank, we all need an escape. Thankfully our friends at Jobsite Theater have just the ticket, and for a swift 100 minutes, there was narry a worry in the room. You see there is something magical that happens in the theater, when the lights dim and you sit amongst strangers all with a common goal. You get to see how another half lives, escape your lives, even if for a fleeting moment, and do something we all have been needing for some time. LAUGH! For laughter is the best medicine after all, and a ticket to POTUS: or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is just what the doctor ordered. Tickets to Potus can be purchased by visiting www.strazcenter.org. Find out more about the upcoming 26th season of incredible work by visiting www.jobsitetheater.org. DO NOT WAIT to purchase tickets, because I guarantee a Sell Out of Presidential Proportions. POTUS runs through September 29,2024 in the Shimberg Playhouse.

“He can’t last if you stop saving him...” -Chris

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA, SPOT, LLC

Comments