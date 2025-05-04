Review: KINKY BOOTS Struts its Stuff at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“If you change your view, you can change your mind!”

Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Mostly inspired by true events, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a man who is down on his luck and has just inherited a failing shoe factory from his father. To help save the business, Charlie meets and eventually befriends Lola, a local Cabaret performer and Drag Queen. The two form an unlikely bond and produce a line of high-heeled boots for a certain “niche market.” Through the business venture and unlikely partnership, the two discover they are not so different after all.

Featuring 16 fierce songs by Lauper, Kinky Boots is sure to get you up on your feet and dancing in your seat! The creative team of the original production was established in 2010. The musical had its first premiere at the Bank of America Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, in October 2012, and was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Starring Stark Sands and Billy Porter, respectively, Kinky Boots made its Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013, with a National Tour launching in 2014.

Opening to less-than-well-received reviews on the heels of Matilda, Kinky Boots strutted its way into awards season as the Underdog. The musical went on to receive a Season- record-setting high number of 13 Tony nominations, and won 6. The musical made its West End debut in 2015 and ended its six-year stint on Broadway, April 7, 2019.

Tackling a Regional Premiere is no small feat and this cast of almost 30 does so with gusto. Under the esteemed direction of James Grenelle, Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production is a high-kicking, dazzling good time. Whether you have seen the film, heard the music, or are new to the show altogether, we can all gather our hearts around the centralized themes focused throughout the show. When a group of strangers can all gather in a darkened room and celebrate the story following an unlikely friendship, and find common ground amongst its themes, then magic is captured, like lighting in a bottle. That my friends is what “live theatre” is all about.

As Charlie Price, Tim Dalton, a recent transplant to our region, takes on a behemoth of a role here. Filling the shoes and heels of a character once portrayed by Stark Sands, Jake Shears, and Killian Donnelly, to name a few, Tim is up to the task. His connection with Lola is spot on, and his vocals are stunning in moments such as “Soul of a Man,” and “Take What You Got.” At the root of his performance you get the sense that his heart is in the right place, but its the plight in which his mind takes to catch up that is truly remarkable. What a way to welcome Tim to our corner of the map, and we thank you for sharing your talents with us.

As Lola, Topher Warren is in his element. Owning the stage, and making sure all eyes are on him from start to finish. Vocally strong with standout moments in “Not My Father’s Son,” Topher gives his all, and leaves it all on the stage. There were times when his vocals didn’t quite measure up, but all is forgiven, when you uncover the deeply moving, and soul-shaking portrayal you witness in him. There is a moment late in the show, that an exchange is made, and the room was buzzing in so much silence, you could hear a pin drop. To command the room with so much power, and so much grace is a testament to a job well done, and with Topher at the helm, no one is more suited for the gig.

Kayley Jewel is a standout as Nicola, both in acting and vocals. You loved to love her, but loved to hate her attitude just the same. It’s the “My way or the highway,” mentality that drives her plight, and Kayley delivers an exceptional turn here.

Jessica Hill delivers some serious comedic chops with her portrayal of Lauren. Her rendition of “History of Wrong Guys,” will have you rolling with laughter, and her delivery is spot on. Her feelings for Charlie grow more and more with each moment, and you wait with bated breath to see what she will do next.

Max Carley is magnificent as Don, his portrayal of the stereotypical close-minded male is spot on. You feel his prejudice, your blood boils with every line. Not willing to accept anything outside the normal, we loved to hate him and his arc in the story showing how people can change, if they change their mind is something many people should think just by looking in the mirror. When he finally sees the error of his ways, yet another layer is peeled back to his arc. Max does stellar work here, and his vocals are a highlight.

Ethan Nixon and Clayton Bram Broughton respectively, bring a youthful energy to the show, and up to the task, deliver wonderful work here. Rick Coates does well as Mr. Price, and provides an anchor in which the story is built around. Reginald Simmons does fine work as Simon Sr., and there is a moment late in the show that will take your breath away.

As George, Jay Allen, provides some comic relief at times, but also is the heart and soul of Mr. Price’s business model. Jay does great work here, and his camaraderie with Charlie is magnificent.

Steven Fox delivers as Harry. Anytime Steven has a guitar in his hand magic happens, and no truer a statement could be said here. Its wonderful to see his work each and everytime he is onstage. Standout moment for Steven is delivered in “Take What You Got.”

Pat, Trish and Marge portrayed by Lauren Dykes, Sara Pierce, and Kristine Weinstein respectively are the heart of the women in the workplace. Standing up for their rights, and always delivering 100% in each moment to moment, the three women are a magnetic unit and so fun to watch. “The Sex is in the Heel,” and “What a Woman Wants,” are standouts vocally for the trio, you always want to look and see what they will do next.

Arbie Ignacio does fine work as Richard Bailey, and like Nicola you love to hate him.

Finally, our Angels, exquisitely portrayed by Aniesa Hanson, TJ Howsare (Referee Angel), Kendall Kay, Evan Lomba, Dioscar Montesino, and Rico Navedo, respectively, are the heartbeat of what makes Kinky Boots work. Without them, without Lola, Charlie wouldn’t have his “niche market,” and his factory would be doomed for failure. The sextet making up our Angels are dazzling, stunning, and downright delivering “charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” each and every time they strut the stage. Each equally bringing their own personality, and their own trademarks to their portrayals, from “Land of Lola,” and everything in between, the Angels are a cohesive and stunning unit, that you never want to turn away from.

Rounding out our company is the Ensemble featuring Rick Coates, Steven Fox, Coral Furtado, Jay Hatherly, Arbie Ignacio, Jenna Jane, Bri Middleton, David O’Brien, Erin Scoigletti, Reginald Simmons, and Kristine Weinstein. Each delivering their own unique version of the story, bringing yet another layer to the fabulous company.

Director James Grenelle, Co-Music Directors William Coleman and Latoya McCormick, and Co-Choreographers Domenic Bisesti and Emily Molinaro pull the most out of their performers, and in doing so each leave it all on the stage. With exceptional pacing, tight scene changes, smooth choreography, and stunning vocal work, no stone is left unturned, and Kinky Boots delivers like a well-oiled machine, and a fine-tuned assembly line.

Technically sound, Kinky Boots has the goods! Debbi Lastinger, Kyra Lastinger, and Katy Mann create exceptional costume work that allows each character’s personality to shine throughout. With beautiful Lighting Design by Domenic Bisesti working hand in hand with Tom Hansen’s Scenic Design, the world of the show is a beautiful rendering of a life different than our own. Matthew Wieder’s sound design delivers the goods to help push the story forward.

Kinky Boots, doesn’t come around as often as one would think, and this Regional Premiere has been the buzz around town since its announcement. The Company at Eight O’ Clock Theatre deliver ten-fold here, and judging by the reactions from the crowd on opening night, tickets will soon be very hard to come by.

With the hectic climate for which we find ourselves, we all need a reminder of the things we need most. Love, acceptance, the ability to live, laugh, and love without any concern of those not quite in our worldview. Truly loving, and accepting someone for who they are, and what they choose to do with their life, may prove to be the greatest lesson of all, and one we can all take with us, for the rest of our lives.

Dare to be that change, dare to find that in yourself. Come on, what are you waiting for? Let’s all get a little less scared and all get a little more Kinky!

Tickets are available by visiting www.eightoclocktheatre.com.

PHOTO CREDIT: CHAZ D PHOTOGRAPHY

