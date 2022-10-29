Review: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS Proves to Be a Relevant Classic at Berkley Preparatory School

"What more can we be?" - Kate Keller

"You can be better! Once and for all you can know there's a universe of people outside and you're responsible to it..." - Chris Keller

Arthur Miller's subliminal masterpiece in a Three-Act structure All My Sons is what Miller considered his last-ditch effort at writing a commercially successful play. You see Miller's first play The Man Who Had All the Luck failed miserably on Broadway lasting a total of four performances. Miller considered throwing in the towel prior to writing All My Sons.

All My Sons is based on a true story found by his then Mother-in-Law in a local Ohio Newspaper. The WAC (Wright Aeronautical Corporation) conspired with Army Inspection Officers to approve and ship out damaged engines.

Miller's play outlines the very basis of the American Dream and even though his work was often criticized for such notions, he took inspiration from Ibsen's Wild Duck, where moral responsibility is divided between two business partners, one taking the fall for the other.

The play premiered on Broadway in 1947 and played 328 performances before closing in November of 1949. Featuring a cast of 10 characters, the play follows the life of the Keller's a well-known family in the late summer of 1946. Joe Keller the patriarch of the family is our "Everyman" in Miller's play. Kate Keller is the distraught and grieving mother and wife of Joe Keller. Frank and Lydia Lubey are next-door neighbors. Lydia is seen as a homemaker, while her husband haberdashes and works on Astrological Horoscopes. Jim and Sue Bayliss, also neighbors are a well-known Doctor and his wife who was a Nurse at one point in her life. Despite the "Everyman" nature of Joe Keller, we meet Chris Keller one of two sons of the Keller's who has it in his heart that people can be better, and spends the majority of the play convincing other's to believe the same while vying after Ann's heart. Ann Deever was once in love with Larry prior to his death, and has come back to the Keller's in search of Marriage. An unlikely visit from Anne's brother George brings the real struggles to light as truth is all brought out into the open. Joe learns the error of his ways, and how decisions effect everyone around you even those closest to you. The real tragedy of the piece is the moral ambiguity and the idea that Joe Keller believes no matter what, "You can't crucify a man.."

Director Chris Marshall has assembled a top-notch cast at the High School level, that creates a searing drama, and even as a young cast feel the true weight of these characters.

Watching the performance Thursday evening solidifies the reasons why All My Sons is on the top of my list of Favorite Plays.

As Joe Keller, Michael Ross is believable, as our "Everyman," but at the same time, I want stronger choices from him. He carries the role well, but I almost want to feel the weight of his guilt more as the story goes on. I would like to see his hair out of his face in the beginning and if it begins to fall more in his face towards the final moments then it might be less of a distraction. Michael should be commended for his work here, as this is not an easy piece to move through.

Ava LeBeau is a wonderful Ann Deever, you feel her grief at the loss of Larry, the love she has for Chris, and the anger she feels for George. Ann is one of the most sought-after roles for young women in this show, and Ava portrays with the right amount of poise and gusto.

Annie Sardouk as George Keller was astounding in her choices. Strong motivation from beginning to end. At first, I had a hard time with idea of George being portrayed in a gender-bent form of casting, however, all questions subsided when the amount of stage presence that Annie gives in every moment-to-moment creates a clear through line to the end of George's scenes.

Jack Lasley as Dr. Jim Bayliss to me was the hardest to believe that he fit into this world. If anything, the role of Frank should be the hardest to believe. The depth of Jim Bayliss just wasn't there for me. Not to dismay and say he didn't do a good job, because he did, I just wanted more weight from his character. Especially in the "usual darkness" moment in Act 3.

Melinda Linsky's Sue was slightly too on the nose for me here. She came across almost as too obtrusive, as opposed to just being conniving. It bordered on the neurotic side for me. I almost want Sue to be the Bree VandeCamp of the town, and Melinda's portrayal though admirable didn't fit the arc I was hoping it would take.

Rounding out the company are Frank and Lydia Lubey portrayed by Jackson Kuhn and Nirah Michel. Both of these characters came and went, did a great job with the dialogue and the scenes in which their characters came into the story, both Jackson and Nirah should be commended for their work here. As Peg, Emmy Kuhn was the comedic relief the times she was on stage and she did a great job in her moments.

Best in show goes to both Mercy Roberts and Andrew Crouch, as Kate and Chris Keller, respectively. Both of these characters carried so much depth, so much weight in every moment-to-moment, that we could have a show with those two characters and had an unbelievably remarkable experience. From the moment of the first time, we meet each character their presence washed over the stage. So powerful a portrayal of each performer. If both of these young performers do not receive nominations for Broadway Stars of the Future, there is something seriously wrong here, for they are that good. With exceptional presence, delivery, and depth, these characters had exactly what was needed to see their arcs through.

On the technical side, Berkley Prep's production of All My Sons is exquisite. Scenic Design by Chris Marshall and Chris Cook brought the world of Arthur Miller's classic play to life in stunning detail. From the use of real trees to the fence surrounding the Keller's not a detail was out of place. Sound Design by Chris Marshall blended seamlessly with the story and the use of music by Iron &Wine added a beautiful element to the piece. Lighting Design by McKenna Ebert evoked the right amount of warmth, and cool elements needed to tell the story. The stunning costume work by Macy Smith is exceptional in design and presentation. There is a beautiful rain moment that happens in the show, that needs to be seen to be believed. Technically sound, this production pulls out all the stops.

Chris Marshall directs with the smoothest and most confident hands, and his vision is spot-on from lights up to lights down and final bows. You would be remiss if you happen to let this amazing, and stunning production pass you by. The young generation and performers of tomorrow are doing some exceptionally beautiful work on this Miller classic, and even as their final curtain is October 29th at 7:00 pm you need to see their work, for this is one that still affects me days later. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206361®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berkeleyprep.org%2Farts%2Ffall-play?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Berkley Preparatory School