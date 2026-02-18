American Stage to Showcase INTO THE WOODS at Outdoor Park Venue

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Stage in the Park returns to Demens Landing Park on March 25 with Into the Woods, an outdoor production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical based on Grimm's fairy tales.

Into the Woods weaves together familiar fairy tales in a journey that goes far beyond happily ever after. Audiences will accompany beloved characters from Grimm's fairy tales — from Cinderella to Little Red Riding Hood, from Jack to a lovesick Prince Charming — as they venture into the woods to pursue their deepest wishes, only to discover that wishes granted often carry unexpected consequences.

For American Stage director Helen R. Murray, it's a wish come true.

“When I first saw it, I actually skipped school and rode the metro into DC to see it at The Kennedy Center. It is one of those theatre experiences that has stayed with me,” says Murray. “The way the stories intertwined, the lovable but fallible characters, the idea of what comes after ‘happily ever after' — it was just magic.”

It's that same magic Murray brings to this outdoor production, blending personal nostalgia and theatrical innovation.

Costume Designer Cass Duimstra will blend whimsical fairytale style with practical, Florida-friendly glamour. Puppetry by Michael Horn will bring beloved character Milky White to life – the cow that Jack (of beanstalk fame) traded for magic beans.

Set under the open sky at Demens Landing Park, Into the Woods in the Park promises an enchanting atmosphere where the music, storytelling, and community come together. Audiences can enjoy the show picnic-style on blankets or in reserved seating — a perfect way to welcome spring and experience professional theatre in an unforgettable setting.

Into the Woods features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim with book by James Lapine, and is directed by Helen R. Murray with music direction by Jeremy D. Silverman and choreography by Jessica Kerner Scruggs.

Show Dates & Location:

March 25 – April 26, 2026

Demens Landing Park

525-549 2nd Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 (Visit St Petersburg Clearwater Florida)

Tickets are currently available. For prices, showtimes, and more information, visit .

