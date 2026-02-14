Review: &JULIET REWRITES THE NARRATIVE at STRAZ CENTER

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

&Juliet is a 2019 jukebox musical, featuring a book by David West Read and music by Max Martin, a Swedish Pop songwriter. On the surface, its story is fairly simple when laid out, but the adventures of its characters and how they traverse the narrative is what really get to the heart of the story.

The musical tells the story of Anne Hathaway and her negotiations with her husband William Shakespeare to change his ending of Romeo & Juliet so that Juliet doesn’t kill herself. With plans made to send Juliet to a convent, Juliet flees to Paris, accompanied by her nurse (Angelique), a friend (May), and Anne herself. Anne additionally writes herself into the narrative as a new character (April). Throughout the adventures, Anne has one ultimate goal, to seek out a happy ending for Juliet.

Leading the cast was Lois Ellise, stepping in for the role of Juliet. Her vocals are commanding, and she takes the room in a chokehold with the first notes of “Baby One More Time.” Lois is strong both in vocals and stage presence; her Juliet is grounded in her plight, and her choreography is top-notch. Her friendship with May, and Angelique is great to watch, and her moments with Francois are endearing. It’s watching her embrace her confidence and stand on her own that really drives her performance home. The moments standing up to Romeo prove to be the greatest of strengths.

Lance (Paul Jordan Jansen) absolutely steals the show with his comedic timing and impressive vocals. His moments with Angelique keep the story moving at a rapid pace, and work on all levels.

Crystal Kellogg is hilarious as Anne and will have you in stitches throughout the show. Her moments with Juliet show great friendship and girl power, and in the end, her plight to get Juliet her happy ending is a part of her every moment-to-moment. Her back and forth with Shakespeare show a true couple dynamic. Her vocals are strong but its the comedic energy that fills the room every time she steps on the stage that really makes her performance a standout.

CJ Eldred’s Shakespeare is a great addition to the company. His vocal range is on great display, and his ability to keep the story grounded and moving is wonderful. As the narrator-esque character of the narrative, he sets the scene, much like his characters namesake. His rendition of “I Want it That Way,” and his back and forth with Anne is hilarious and show true husband/wife dynamics.

Nico Ochoa takes center stage as May, Juliet’s friend. In the story, much like Juliet, May spends a majority of the story searching for their confidence (I’m Not a Girl). When they meet Francois and find out what true love really feels like, you see their world finally come alive. I love this character so much, but for me, this performance fell slightly flat and delivered some impressive vocal ability (although nasal at some points), but at times I wanted more. I feel like there needed to be more groundedness in the performance, and less on the surface. The ability to dig deep in their solo moments and really find the heart of the piece. The moments with Francois worked on the surface, but if true love (even premature) is truly there, you have to fight with all you’ve got, it was almost as if they tried to fight for it, but in the end settled.

Kathryn Allison as Angelique was wonderful. Her moments with Juliet showed a true Motherly/nurturing arc. Her moments with Lance were very throw-caution-to-the-wind, do anything for love, and the comedic timing between the two is unmatched. She displays impressive vocal ability, and her rendition of “F*** Perfect” was a true highlight of the night. Every time Angelique is on the stage there is not a moment in which joy should not be all over your face, and she makes you feel it deep in your heart.

Joseph Torres is every leading man as Romeo. His first entrance into the story (It’s My Life) shows off impressive vocals, and the showstopping way he enters shows a very commanding stage presence. You can feel for his sense of plight while trying to win back Juliet, but its the moment when he realizes that all hope is lost, that really puts the nail on the head. He’s almost the bad boy of the show and his presence is swoon-worthy.

Noah Marlowe is a special find with his Francois. Commanding in all areas of vocal ability, stage presence, and comedic timing. His moments with May are wonderful to watch, and his ability to bring you in and make you feel like one of the guys, delivers a very human nature to his performance. I love watching his moments throughout the show and the growth in which his character assumes as the story plays out. Growing into his own man, and eventually winning over his father’s acceptance, shows true heart in his character.

Rounding out the impressive company of performers are; Jared Alexander (Lord Capulet/Sly/Bouncer), Dasean Brown (Gregory), Bridgette Carey (Eleanor/Portia/ Benvolio), Josh Fermin (Richard), Jourdan Ibe (Lennox), Armani Ponder-Keith (Judith/ Rosaline), Cayla Primous (Lady Capulet/Nell), Matt Rene Rivera (Augustine), Bex Robinson (Charmion), Kayla Saunders (Lucy/Helena), Robbie Serrano (Cuthbert), Kyra Smith (Titania), Alex Tho (Kempe), Daniel Tracht (Henry/Bathroom Attendant), and Ryan Winkler (Margaret). All of the Company collectively came together to deliver dynamic choreography that explodes off the stage, stunning vocal moments, and a show so impressively in-sync that everyone involved deserves the many accolades.

With exquisite scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, beautifully rendered Costumes by Paloma Young coupled with Hair/Makeup design by J. Jared Janas, exceptionally evocative lighting design by Howard Hudson, sweeping sound design by Gareth Owen, and video/projection elements by Andrzej Goulding, &Juliet is a beautiful work of art that is so technically awe-inspiring, one blink and you just might miss something.

Come check out this “Larger than Life” re-imagining of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies. This pulse-pounding, exhilarating musical is only onstage at the Straz Center through February 15th, and should not be missed. Come find your own Happy Ending, your own Streak of Confidence, and let the inner you “Roar” to its highest potential, because when you embrace all that you are, nothing, not even love can stand in your way. Tickets available at www.strazcenter.org, or by visiting the Box-Office!

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman, @MurphyMade

