Previews: MY NAME IS ASHER LEV at Stageworks Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coming to the stage on March 5 – 22, Stageworks Theatre presents My Name Is Asher Lev. The play follows a gifted young painter whose artistic calling places him in direct tension with the traditions and expectations of the world that shaped him. Stageworks is bringing a story of art, faith, and identity into sharp focus at a moment when those themes feel urgently resonant.

Photo by James Zambon

Actor Jaryn McCanns, who steps into the role of Asher, was immediately struck by the language and emotional clarity of the script. “Everything about this story and these characters are beautiful. In fact, that was the only word that could come to mind at the end of my initial reading of the play. Asher’s use of language is just as beautiful as what he does with a paint brush. His alliteration, imagery and poetic way of speaking just hits your ear in a perfect way.”

For McCanns, the role is both aspiration and responsibility. “Asher is the dream role of a lifetime. He is such an easy character to immediately identify with for both myself as an actor and as well as the audience. He struggles with what everyone struggles with.”

That tension is sustained in rehearsal by the chemistry of the small cast. Crediting Nicole Jeannine Smith and Landon Green, he adds, “Being able to learn from them during rehearsals and then also create these moments together is helping that tension stay present throughout.”

Director Karla Hartley brings a long personal history with the piece and believes this is the right moment to revisit it. “I stage managed a production of this play at American Stage probably a decade ago and fell in love with it. Why decide to produce and direct it in 2026? Some of the things under attack in this day and age are art, faith and identity. We need a play that highlights the role of artists as change makers and innovators.”

Hartley is shaping the production with a focus on clarity, emotional truth, and the intimate scale of the Stageworks space, where the audience sits close enough to feel the story unfold with striking immediacy. “The play will really be shaped by lights and sound as they support these outstanding performances.”

She sees Asher’s struggle as something audiences will recognize instantly. “A roomful of artists can’t help but connect with the plight of a young person trying to explain the gossamer string that’s connects us to the art that we make. But it is a universal enough story that you don’t need to be an artist to relate.”

McCanns' hopes audiences leave with a spark of courage. “I’m hoping people leave the theatre feeling inspired to go after what they want in life no matter the obstacle, just like Asher.”

Hartley frames it even more simply. “Embrace Your Destiny.”

Learn more and buy tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.org/show/my-name-is-asher-lev/