Stewart Copeland To Bring HAVE I SAID TOO MUCH? – THE POLICE, HOLLYWOOD AND OTHER ADVENTURES To Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present An Evening of Conversation with the Hall of Fame rock star Stewart Copeland on Friday, June 5 at 8 pm. Stewart Copeland's Have I Said Too Much - The Police, Hollywood, And Other Adventures will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.

Stewart Copeland, world famous drummer, founder of the most successful rock band of the 1980's, The Police, composer of film scores, video games and operas, multi GRAMMY winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, writer and film maker, is heading out on his first American spoken-word tour, to talk about it all in his usual funny, intelligent, sharp and unique way.

Stewart Copeland became an all-time great after recruiting Sting and Andy Summers into his band, The Police, in 1977. They enjoyed four consecutive number one studio albums, winning GRAMMY and BRIT Awards, and selling a cool 75 million records. Enjoying number-one hits with Message In A Bottle, Walking On The Moon, Don't Stand So Close To Me, Everything Little Thing She Does Is Magic, and the peerless, multi-platinum Every Breath You Take, The Police became one of the most influential bands that Britain has ever produced.

For a while, they were the biggest in the world, before disbanding at the height of their fame in 1986 and periodically returning for one-offs and a reunion tour in 2007, which was the highest-grossing tour in the world.

Copeland was far from done. After The Police first disbanded, he began composing soundtracks for cult and blockbuster movies, starting with GRAMMY winning Francis Ford Coppola's Rumblefish. He's spent the subsequent near-four decades at the forefront of contemporary music, as a rock star and acclaimed film composer, and across the worlds of opera, ballet, chamber, and world music.

More recently, he published two autobiographical books and unveiled Police Deranged For Orchestra, a remarkable, orchestral reimagining of The Police's best works. A polymath and creative tour de force, Copeland is anything but ‘yer average rock star'.

He continues to play around the world, most notably in Italy, the UK, and the USA, while composing soundtracks, making films, and winning even more GRAMMY Awards. There were two books which dealt with his remarkable life, and this summer he will undertake his first spoken word tour "Has He Said Too Much?” here in the U.S. In a fascinating Evening With, he will talk about his incredible life as a performer, musician, entertainer, and writer.

Tickets starting at $30 and a limited amount of VIP Packages are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.