HOT AND BOTHERED to Debut at Carrollwood Cultural Center

A long‑married couple wakes up in a nightmare they never expected. He is drenched in night sweats, she is dealing with prostate problems, and together they scramble to hide their bizarre symptom swap from her best friend and their daughter. The tension builds as they try to keep their secret from unraveling into a spectacular reveal.

"Every line comes from real, unfiltered conversations I had with women during the 2025 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival," says playwright and director Deborah Bostock Kelley. "This isn't just a comedy; it's a mirror. Women will feel seen, and men, come for the laughs, yet get an unexpected education."

The world debut staged reading of Hot and Bothered will be performed with the quicksilver energy of Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI), the Center's resident improv troupe known for fearless physicality and the ability to turn awkward truths into uproarious moments. The cast features Erica Garaffa, Jesse Hutson, Lianne Kruger, Yvelisse Cedrez Wallace, and Alana Sasdelli, each bringing sharp timing and humor to the script's most relatable moments.

Following the performance, Dr. Sumer Samhoury, a board‑certified specialist in women's health physical therapy with more than 15 years of pelvic health experience, will lead a compassionate, evidence‑based discussion and Q&A. As the full time Pelvic PT at her South Tampa clinic, she treats patients with pelvic floor dysfunction, weakness, and sexual health concerns. She will translate the play's punchlines into practical takeaways and symptom management strategies.

The evening concludes with the "Bless Your Heart, No F's Left" open mic, inspired by Melanie Sander's We Do Not Care Club. Audience members are invited to take the mic or submit anonymous confessions to be read dramatically onstage. These unfiltered stories become communal catharsis, creating moments that are raw, ridiculous, and unexpectedly tender.

All attendees will be entered to win a custom curated pampering basket donated by The Salt Room, Wesley Chapel. The Salt Room is a local wellness space known for halotherapy, a relaxing experience where guests breathe air infused with tiny particles of dry salt. Many people enjoy halotherapy for its soothing, restorative qualities and its reputation for helping them breathe easier and unwind. The winner will be announced during the open mic portion of the night.

Hot and Bothered is a comedy that proves hormones may be waning and patience may be short, but the punchlines are just getting started.

Hot and Bothered will be presented on March 7 at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa.