Previews: TAMPA BAY TAPS FESTIVAL, Copasetic, and What If? at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the rhythm. Ashlyn Bolton—tap dancer, visionary, and relentless creative force—is igniting Tampa with not one, but two powerhouse events that push the boundaries of what tap dance can be. Her mission: to transform tap from recital-stage tradition into a living, breathing, thrilling art form. This June, she's doing just that with the Tampa Bay Taps Festival and her original production What If?—a one-two punch of world-class performance, education, and imagination.

First up: the Tampa Bay Taps Festival (June 4–9), a kinetic week of training, mentorship, and community. This year, Bolton ups the ante with a new audition-only Professional Development Program (PDP) featuring two of the world’s top tap masters: Derick Grant and Aaron Tolson. This elite experience culminates in a performance at Disney Springs, followed by the return to Tampa for The Copasetic Show—an explosive, live-jazz-fueled celebration of tap culture at the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater on June 7. The lineup? A jaw-dropping mix of international tap stars and homegrown talent, sharing the stage in a tribute to tap’s history, joy, and soul.

“The Tampa Bay Tap Festival is where my passion for tap truly began,” Bolton says. “I hope to continue to provide these chances for all ages to find a second home. Copasetic is the show that ties in the heart of tap dance history.”

But Bolton’s just getting started. On June 15, she returns to the Jaeb with What If?, an original, full-length tap show that dances across the boundaries of storytelling and spectacle. Set to live music by Tampa’s Nightbreakers, the show centers on “The Author,” played by the band’s lead singer Zakk Giordano, and the dancing figments of his imagination. From dreams of Broadway to the chaos of self-doubt, the journey is painted in rhythm, color, and emotion. Paint splashes, coins rattle, lights flicker, and the audience is swept into a world where every tap reveals a new twist in the plot.

“I have always found inspiration in the unknown,” says Bolton. “The Author taps in and out of his own reality and imagination as he writes his life story.… I can assure that the audience will walk away inspired and wowed by the talent on stage.”

A dance educator, mentor, producer, and nationally recognized choreographer, Bolton’s impact ripples far beyond the floorboards. But right now, her stage is set—and you’re invited to experience the heartbeat of tap like never before. Don’t miss the chance to see what tap looks like when it’s reimagined by someone who lives and breathes its every beat.

Tampa Bay Taps Festival is June 4–9: https://tampabaytapdance.com/tampa-bay-tap-festival. The Copasetic Show is June 7: https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/rental/copasetic. What If? is June 15 - www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/rental/what-if

Comments