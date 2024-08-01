Previews: SHOWSTOPPERS at Patel Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On stage on August 2 and 3 in Straz' TECO Theatre is Patel Conservatory's Showstoppers Broadway Intensive, "Broadway Backwards."

Director Jessica Rhodes reveals the inspiration for this year's theme: "I have always loved the Broadway Cares event that has done a show like this, and I thought it would be interesting to give the kids an opportunity to play their 'dream role' that they would never be cast in."

This creative approach allows young performers to explore roles beyond their usual casting, expanding their horizons and testing their talents.

Featuring 23 students aged 13-18, the program has involved a demanding two-week intensive training. Rhodes explains, "They have had a very rigorous schedule of workshops and rehearsals learning everything from vocal techniques to tap to choreography training."

The students have benefited from the guidance of various industry professionals. Rhodes shares, "We try to bring a diverse group of people together to give the students the opportunity to learn from professionals who might have a different perspective than their regular teachers." This exposure enriches the students' experience, offering them new insights and approaches.

Admission to the intensive is highly competitive, requiring students to audition with a 32-bar song cut and a dance call. Selected students must have some prior training, ensuring they are well-prepared for the program's demands.

One of the highlights of the intensive was the workshop at Disney's Broadway Magic. This opportunity honed the students' skills and provided them with lasting memories.

"We had an amazing experience at Disney, and it exceeded our expectations. The teachers and the facilities were top-notch. The kids had a wonderful day that I am sure they will remember," Rhodes recalls.

Rhodes hopes the students will gain more than enhanced performance abilities from the intensive. "I hope they walk away with a renewed sense of confidence as young artists and continue to develop and cultivate the friendships they have made in the program. Feeling like you are a part of a community is so important."

Audiences are in for a treat with performances scheduled for August 2-3, showcasing the hard work and growth of the students. "They can expect a showcase of all the material they have been working so hard on these past two weeks. The kids have been pushed outside of their comfort zones and have grown immensely. We are all very proud of them."

Showstoppers is August 2-3 at Patel Conservatory. Learn more and get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/showstoppers/ Fall classes start Aug. 26 and Patel Conservatory is open for registration: www.strazcenter.org/auditions

