Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT: SELEBRASYON AYISYEN at Straz Center
The November 18th event on the Riverwalk Stage honors Haitian Selebrasyon Ayisyen with music, art, comedy, dance, and food.
In celebration of diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join together monthly to entertain for a free event highlighting a particular theme or culture.
On Friday, November 18, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will showcase Selebrasyon Ayisyen (Haitian Celebration) - A Day to Remember - This evening of remembrance and celebration will reflect on the importance of the Battle of Vertieres, a landmark battle in which Haiti fought to gain independence. The event will feature live Haitian music, dance, poetry, four visual arts, comedy, and food on the Straz Riverwalk.
"We have an eight-piece band, a visual artist, a spoken word artist, four dancers, and a comedian," said Edzer Beaucejour, digital marketing manager at Straz Center. "I'm excited and curious to see how much people know about Haiti. Most importantly, I look forward to seeing the audience learning, engaging, and having a good time. Sharing my culture with other people is something I enjoy doing."
One of the four participating artists Junior Polo fell in love with the craft at an early age. Of the twelve pieces he is showcasing, each was inspired by Jazz music, particularly African American jazz and the city of New Orleans.
"Since I was a kid, I've loved working with kids. I loved working with kids at my school in kindergarten. Since then, I developed a type of love of art by following other artists in my neighborhood. I was fascinated by the way people played with different colors, and I would try out colors. I didn't have my own paint, so I would go to those artists' studios to watch them paint. There I could play with paint and do little paintings with gouache and acrylic. But my love of art was created by working with kids, and I got inspired and developed my own style. I moved to the US and got exposed to jazz music, and since then, most of my work has been about music. Before then, my work was about justice, love and family. But now it's all about music."
Both men are excited to share their culture with the community.
"I would like to see other people who don't know about the Haitian culture. I would like them to learn something different about Haiti. When they think about Haiti, most people think about poor people and misery, everything negative. I would like to see people who never knew anything else about Haiti, and at least this can change their minds about the county," explained Junior. "I hope they think, "Wow, I didn't know that!" Because most people only know negative things. I need them to see something different. We want people to know how rich our culture is and how beautiful we are as a people. Haitians are very caring people. In our country, it is common to show visitors great hospitality. And we are very resilient. Our country is the first Black independent republic in the western hemisphere. So the way people think before they come to the show, I need them to go home with another way of seeing Haitian people."
Edzer added, "On their way home, I want audiences to think that every culture is worth celebrating, regardless of race. I hope they at least try some Haitian food because it is delicious. Don't take my word for it...."
The free, family-friendly Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Selebrasyon Ayisyen is 730-900pm outside at the Straz Riverwalk. To learn more, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2223_Arts-Legacy-Remix/Haitian-Selebrasyon-A-Day-to-Remember
