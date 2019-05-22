New Adaptation of THE JUNGLE BOOK Opens Next Week At Carrollwood Players

English author Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book in 1893 for his young daughter, Josephine. More than a hundred years later, it continues to enchant children of all ages.

Born in India, Kipling spent the first six years of his life as a wide-eyed adventurer in this vibrant and mesmerizing land, where the line between civilization and wilderness could easily be crossed.

As was the custom, his parents soon sent him to boarding school in England. This separation from his family and birthplace left young Kipling feeling like an outsider in a strange land. Later, the experience would inspire the famous character of "Mowgli," the young, lost boy cared for by animals in the jungle.

The story's theme of finding one's way in a new, frightening place is certainly relevant in our modern world. But the timeless appeal of The Jungle Book can also be attributed to Kipling's powerful ability to weave other messages into an exciting work of entertainment that inspires the imagination.

In this new musical adaptation of the original work, concepts ranging from the freedom of the individual to the triumph of good over evil are all present.

Will Mowgli be able to outwit the mischievous monkeys and the powerful python, Kaa, while escaping from the claws of the vengeful tiger, Shere Khan? With the help of his friends Baloo, the bear, Bagheera, the panther and Akela, the wolf, he just might.

Director Drew Eberhard promises an experience that will delight audiences of all ages. "Expect beautiful dances, incredible musical moments, and lots of heart and love," he said. When asked for the overall message of the show, Eberhard added "no matter our differences, we are all connected."

Audiences will also have several special opportunities to learn about wildlife through an educational partnership planned with area advocacy groups, including Big Cat Rescue, Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, and Shy Wolf Sanctuary. The organizations will have educational exhibits and will lead special talks after each opening weekend performance.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park, a sponsor of the production, will be giving away two free admissions to the zoo to randomly chosen audience members at every performance of the musical.



May 31st - June 22nd, 2019, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm Sundays at 3 pm GET TICKETS.





