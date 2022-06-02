National Tour Of HITS! THE MUSICAL Launches In March 2023

Talented performers, ages 8-21 will star in the first-ever national tour of HITS! THE MUSICAL, an electrifying song and dance spectacular featuring iconic music from the worlds of Pop, Rock, Hollywood, and Broadway. Presented by the founder of Entertainment Revue of Tampa, FL; the 50-city tour will launch on March 1st, 2023 and run through May 9th, 2023. Nationwide auditions begin June 4th and run through July 24th; more information about auditions in your city is available at www.thehitstour.com.

HITS! THE MUSICAL offers America's best young superstars the opportunity for stardom and national recognition. The show features high energy production medleys that take audiences on a journey through the musical decades. With over 400 costume changes, the stellar cast of 22 will delight audiences of all ages. HITS! THE MUSICAL has assembled an all-star creative team which includes Director - Cynthia Nekvasil, Musical Director - Camile Trust, Musical Arranger - Tony Bruno, Choreographer - Grady Bowman, and Costume Designer - Cynthia Nordstrom.

"A show of this caliber, with all young people, has never been done before but it's going to be spectacular" said Bob Gries, founder and executive producer of HITS! THE MUSICAL. Gries is a well-known business executive and philanthropist in the Tampa Bay area. "This is an incredible experience for these young performers," said Cynthia Nekvasil. "At this age, there are few national opportunities for exceptional young singers and dancers."

HITS! THE MUSICAL is an updated version of the longstanding Entertainment Revue show. Entertainment Revue is a performing group that has redefined stardom, singing, and dancing for over 30 years and has produced many recording artists and Broadway stars.