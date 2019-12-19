December 19th Update: NEWSIES - Arts In Motion Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Tampa Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Roman Ricardo - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 20%

Daniel Maldonado - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 20%

Ryan Bintz - THE PRODUCERS - Carrollwood Players 9%

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Joshua Lynch - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 16%

Randy Magruder - LEND ME A TENOR - Carrollwood Cultural Center 13%

Chris Crawford - BUYER AND CELLAR - freeFall Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Shelby Surratt - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 11%

Annie Sardouk - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 10%

Alison Burns - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage 7%

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Jessica Haberland - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 29%

Ava Shimmel - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 8%

Patty Smithey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players 6%

Best Choreographer (local)

Shain Stroff - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage 31%

Anne Tully - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players 24%

Kelly King - HEATHERS - mad Theatre of Tampa 19%

Best Community Theater Company

Arts In Motion 31%

Broadway Everyday Star Theater 14%

Carrollwood Players 12%

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Sharon Phillips - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 35%

David Kovach - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 13%

Shelley Giles / Jamie Storvik - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players 8%

Best Director/Musical (local)

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 33%

Eric Davis - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 12%

Gabe Flores - THE PRODUCERS - Carrollwood Players 8%

Best Director/Play (local)

Dan Granke - THE WOLVES - University of South Florida 14%

Gabe Flores - LEND ME A TENOR - Carrollwood Cultural Center 14%

Eric Davis - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - freeFall Theatre 9%

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Craig Hartfield - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 25%

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage 15%

Todd Weiner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players 14%

Best Music Director - Play or Musical (local)

Alison Graham and Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 31%

Michael Raabe - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 13%

Michael Raabe - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage 9%

Best Musical (local)

NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 30%

PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 11%

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage 9%

Best Play (local)

OFFED AT THE BAKE-OFF - Arts In Motion 20%

A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 17%

THE WOLVES - University of South Florida 10%

Best Professional Theater Company

American Stage Theatre Company 32%

Freefall Theater Company 26%

Stageworks Theatre 19%

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Leiann Klein - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 36%

Tom Hansen - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 12%

Katie Welch - A TALENT FOR MURDER - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 12%

Best Sound Design - Play or Musical (local)

Andrew Blizzard - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 39%

Steve Kraack - PIPPIN - freeFall Theatre 15%

Jakob Nordstrom - MAN OF LA MANCHA - mad Theatre of Tampa 9%

