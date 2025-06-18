Daniel Gerroll's DR. GLAS Comes To The Tampa Fringe Festival This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning British stage and screen actor Daniel Gerroll—renowned for his roles in Chariots of Fire, Seinfeld, and a celebrated career spanning London’s West End to Broadway—brings his riveting solo performance of Dr. Glas to the 2025 Tampa Fringe Festival. Performances run June 19, 21, and 22 at the festival’s Ybor City venues.

Based on Hjalmar Söderberg’s controversial 1905 Swedish novel and adapted for the stage by acclaimed American playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, Dr. Glas is a taut, 75-minute psychological thriller that dives deep into a mind at war with itself. The story follows a morally conflicted physician who begins to rationalize murder in pursuit of justice—or possibly desire.

Gerroll, who first debuted the show at the inaugural Ukraine Fringe Festival in Kyiv in 2023 and later earned critical acclaim at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, delivers a haunting and multilayered performance as the tormented Dr. Glas. Critics have called the performance “as intricate and riveting as classic film noir” (Lynne Friedman) and praised Gerroll’s ability to render “all his complexities with remarkable clarity” (The Scotsman).

"When you read this psychological thriller with its dashes of philosophical musings woven into intimate journal entries, Dr. Glas stays deeply embedded in the imagination," Gerroll notes. With themes including abortion, euthanasia, adultery, and moral ambiguity, the play feels shockingly modern despite its century-old origins.

Comments