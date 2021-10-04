Casting Announced For FreeFall's DAMES AT SEA

freeFall opens their 2021/2022 season with the classic musical comedy Dames at Sea directed by Eric Davis, musically directed by Michael Raabe and choreographed by Kristie Kerwin (Broadway's Dames at Sea 2015). Dames at Sea tells the story of Ruby (Kyra Smith), fresh off the bus from Hometown, USA with dreams of becoming a star on Broadway. Dick (Alex Jorth) is a sailor who aspires to become a big-time songwriter. Their chance meeting kicks off a whirlwind day in which Ruby goes from chorine to budding star and love triumphs on the deck of a battleship that becomes the ad hoc venue for her Broadway debut. Smart, tuneful, joyful and nostalgic, this off-Broadway hit that catapulted a young Bernadette Peters to stardom is the perfect toe-tapping tonic to kick off freeFall's return to traditional programming. Dames at Sea opens October 23 and runs through November 21.

Joining Kyra Smith and Alex Jorth are Ephie Aardema (Joan), Tyler Fish (Captain/Hennesy), Erick Ariel Sureda (Lucky) and Kristina Huegel (Mona Kent). Tampa Bay audiences will recognize Erick Ariel Sureda from his performance as Pepper in American Stage in the Park's Mamma Mia, Tyler Fish from his hilarious turn in The Producers with American Stage and Alex Jorth from his most recent appearance with Asolo Repertory Theatre in their smash hit production of The Sound of Music. Ephie Aardema has appeared on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and most recently on the National Tour of Waitress. Kristina Huegel has appeared on cruise ships, in feature films and on stages all over the world. Kyra Smith was recently seen on PBS in Soft Power which was originally produced at The Public Theatre September 2019.

The production is designed by Tom Hansen with costumes courtesy of Costume World Theatrical. Steve Kraack will be providing sound design (Pippin, The War of the Worlds). Casting by Binder Casting New York.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.