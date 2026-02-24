Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING FESTIVAL at Straz's TECO Theater

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Every Thursday evening inside Metropolitan Ministries, a group of teens gathers with a purpose that has grown far beyond a weekly class. Guided by Straz Center teaching artists Erin Lekovic and Annalise Drab, the students have spent the winter creating an original short play that will debut at the BIPOC Play Reading Festival at the Straz on March 1. Students Naya Agrawal and Sharece Shellam Hannah are among the young playwrights shaping the story, and for many, it will be their first time seeing their work performed on a professional stage.

The project began with improvisation, character work, and plenty of laughter. Drab said, “We first started with some guided improv and character development and turned these fundamental theatre skills into a game.”

When she saw how fully the teens committed to their roles, the concept evolved. “After seeing their commitment to their characters we had the idea to continue on creating a play in a game show format which made it easy for the kids to get into it.”

Lekovic, who began writing plays with the Metropolitan Ministries teens last year, recognized that spark immediately. “Once I met the students and saw how creative and theatrical they were, I knew I had to try it; writing plays with an ensemble is my favorite thing to do. The excellent Metropolitan Ministries instructors create a safe environment where kids feel encouraged to take chances and try new things.”

Nayna Agrawal

Three play-readings will be offered, including:

The Untitled Game Show, written by teenagers in Straz Center’s Play-Writing class at Metropolitan Ministries, along with instructor Erin Lekovic, is about a Family Feud-style game show that has unexpected twists and reveals that imperfection brings everyone together in the end.

Dharma, by Nayna Agrawal, depicts first-generation Indian American siblings relationship with their immigrant senior parents and discussing where they will live in their sunset years.

The Air Out There, by Sharece Sellem Hannah, follows three incarcerated women whose tightly controlled routine is disrupted when a storytelling workshop sparks imagination, conflict, and hope. As they begin to question their surroundings, the prison itself reveals unsettling cracks, suggesting their confinement may be more psychological than physical.

Sharece Sellem Hannah

Throughout the process, the teens’ humor and resilience have defined the room. Lekovic said, “There’s so much joy in that room, and such wonderfully zany ideas.”

She's also been struck by their bravery. “These kids understand what it means to feel nervous and stressed, yet they’re still really excited to perform their play. There’s a resilience in these kids that really inspires me.”

Drab has witnessed the same growth. “Seeing students come out of their shells and become more confident with themselves is why this kind of education matters.” She added, “Students who didn’t talk in the beginning of our time together have turned into some of the best actors, making choices that make the entire room break out in laughter.”

For both instructors, the festival represents more than a performance. It is a shared stage. Lekovic said, “This event doesn’t separate emerging voices from established ones. We’re all on the same bill, all equally worthy of an audience’s attention. That sends a powerful message to these young artists: your work matters now, not someday in the future.”

Drab is eager for the teens to see their work fully realized. “I’m excited for these kids to see their work on a stage. Finally getting to be a part of the magic that’s onstage for the first time is something I want them to experience for themselves.”

As the festival approaches, these young playwrights step into the spotlight with a story that is funny, heartfelt, and entirely their own. And as Lekovic put it, “These kids are the future. We must keep supporting them.”

Learn more and reserve your free tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/about-us/auditions/bipoc-play-reading-festival/