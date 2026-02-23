GOLD DUST WOMAN Set for Live Performance at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Gold Dust Woman on Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m.

Gold Dust Woman is a tribute act celebrating the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. The band is fronted by Janet Soluri, who serves as lead vocalist and creative director. The production focuses on recreating Nicks’s vocal style, stage presence, and signature fashion, incorporating multiple costume changes that reference Nicks’s well-known shawls, flowing dresses, and vintage-inspired looks.

The performance features live musicians without supplemental tracks. The setlist draws from both Fleetwood Mac’s catalog and Stevie Nicks’s solo work, including songs such as “Stand Back,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Rhiannon,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “The Chain,” and “Landslide.” The production aims to recreate the harmonies and arrangements associated with the original recordings.

Tickets start at $30 and will be available through The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting the venue’s website. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.