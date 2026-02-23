Douglas Love-Ramos Appointed as Chief Arts Education Officer at Straz Center

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland announced today that Douglas Love-Ramos will join Straz Center's Patel Conservatory on April 1 as chief arts education officer.

Love-Ramos is a nationally recognized leader in performing arts–based education, with an extensive background spanning live performance, media, publishing and digital innovation. His work has reached tens of millions of learners worldwide and has consistently combined artistic excellence with scalable, sustainable business models.

He is a creator of Dramatic Learning@WorldBook.com, the world's most widely adopted arts education platform, serving more than 11 million subscribers in 23 countries. He also helped launch the Adrienne Arsht Center's Learning Through the Arts initiative in Miami. He has served as managing director of the regional theaters A Noise Within in Los Angeles and Orlando Shakespeare Theater, which, during his tenure, expanded instructional programming, student matinees, educator engagement and youth classes and camps.

In addition to his arts education leadership, Love-Ramos served as the vice president of television and live entertainment for independent movie studio Walden Media, created and produced the Emmy-nominated Disney series Out of the Box and developed long-running family programming for HBO Family. He worked with Marlo Thomas to bring her award-winning, multi-media phenomenon, Free to Be … You and Me to Broadway roadhouses across the United States. He has also authored more than 35 books and plays for major publishers and led the creation of new musical theater works.

“Douglas brings a powerful blend of creativity, strategic growth and educational innovation. I look forward to welcoming him to Straz Center's Patel Conservatory and to the impact his leadership will have on our arts and education initiatives,” said Holland.

For more information about Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.

