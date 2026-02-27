Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts Announces Summer Camps And ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced its summer lineup of creative arts camps and its 2026 summer musical, Roald Dahl’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Camps are enrolling now, and auditions for the production are open to performers ages 5 and up.

The summer musical will be presented July 30, July 31, and August 1 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, the stage adaptation features an original score by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by David Greig. The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Auditions will take place April 27 from 12–8 p.m. and April 28 from 4–8 p.m., with callbacks scheduled for April 30 from 4–8 p.m. Those interested may call 727-712-2706 or email rehedu@rutheckerdhall.net to schedule and receive an audition packet.

“We always look forward to summer days filled with amazing arts experiences for our students and their families, but this year promises to be the best, and sweetest, ever,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D., Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer. “And by summer’s end, Mr. Willy Wonka himself will lead us in a fantastic finale on our main stage.”

Week-Long Creative Camps

Week-long drama camps for ages 5–7 and 8–10 will run June 1 through July 10, with sessions held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekly themes include Wizard Academy (June 1–5), Princesses and Villains (June 8–12), Arts Unleashed (June 15–18), Mermaid Treasure Hunters (June 22–26), Storybook Adventures (June 29–July 2), and Video Game Heroes (July 6–10).

For ages 11–13, Raymond James Presents: Middle School Arts will offer Undead Detectives (June 1–5) and Monster Mayhem (June 8–12), both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A four-day K-Pop Bootcamp musical theater intensive will be held June 15–18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuition assistance is available through donor support to ensure access to arts education regardless of financial need.