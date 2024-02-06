Broadway Theatre Project to Welcome Michael Orland To This Summer's 'Shaping The Artist'  Artistic Training Intensive

Michael Orland will return for Broadway Theatre Project's summer intensive program. Guest artist Michael Orland is a celebrated Pianist, Arranger, Composer, Vocal coach and maestro to the stars. Orland will be working with the Broadway Theatre Project apprentices and create an "Open Mic Night" for them to perform.

"Having an opportunity to work with Michael Orland is priceless," says McWaters. "He's the guru, the most amazing vocal coach and he has worked with some of the greatest singing stars today."

Michael Orland was a part of American Idol for 16 seasons as the Pianist arranger, Vocal Coach, and Associate Musical Director on both FOX and ABC.

In addition to playing and conducting for many celebrities including Kristin Bell, Erich Bergen, Sabrina Carpenter, Lynda Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Tony award winner Debbie Gravitte, Jennifer Holliday, Roslyn Kind, Barry Manilow, Maureen McGovern, Katherine McPhee, Idina Menzel and the late Wayland Flowers & Madame, Michael played for the hit shows Forbidden Broadway, RUTHLESS!, and WHEN PIGS FLY in Los Angeles.

Broadway Theatre Project's "Shaping the Artist" will be held June 19th-June 29th at the University of South Florida College of the Arts. The prestigious training project will give 12 select students an opportunity to work 10 days and evenings with accomplished performers/creatives and casting directors toward the development of individual artistry and creativity at an elevated level of technique.

For more information visit www.Broadwaytheatreproject.com or call 877-275-7050

Photo credit: Nina Prommer