Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to Present SEUSSICAL JR. Musical Theater Summer Camp

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts will present Seussical Jr. Musical Theater Summer Camp, a one-of-a-kind learning experience for students in 4th grade through 12th grade. This summer camp will immerse participants in the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss, allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity on stage. Seussical Jr. Summer Camp will feature professional instruction that fosters each students performing arts abilities. Every young performer will be cast in the show, and no prior experience is necessary.

The Seussical Jr. Summer Camp is a two week camp running from July 17 to July 21 and July 24 to July 28. Students will receive professional in acting, singing, dancing and set design activities. The camp will be held at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, from 8AM to 4PM with aftercare available until 6PM. The highlight of the camp will be two public performances on July 28 and 29 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. The Seussical JR production will captivate friends, family, and the community and showcase each participants talent and artistic growth.

Scholarships are available based on both financial need and talent. To apply for a scholarship, interested individuals can inquire about the details and application process by visiting www.mahaffeyclassacts.org/scholarships. For more information and registration, visit www.mahaffeyclassacts.org or contact Katrina Young at 727-304-5275. Limited availability, so secure your child's place in this extraordinary learning adventure today!