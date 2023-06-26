Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to Present SEUSSICAL JR. Musical Theater Summer Camp

The Seussical Jr. Summer Camp is a two week camp running from July 17 to July 21 and July 24 to July 28.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes Alive at the SPC Theater Photo 2 Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes Alive at the SPC Theater
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 3 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to Present SEUSSICAL JR. Musical Theater Summer Camp

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts will present Seussical Jr. Musical Theater Summer Camp, a one-of-a-kind learning experience for students in 4th grade through 12th grade. This summer camp will immerse participants in the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss, allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity on stage. Seussical Jr. Summer Camp will feature professional instruction that fosters each students performing arts abilities. Every young performer will be cast in the show, and no prior experience is necessary.

The Seussical Jr. Summer Camp is a two week camp running from July 17 to July 21 and July 24 to July 28. Students will receive professional in acting, singing, dancing and set design activities. The camp will be held at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, from 8AM to 4PM with aftercare available until 6PM. The highlight of the camp will be two public performances on July 28 and 29 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. The Seussical JR production will captivate friends, family, and the community and showcase each participants talent and artistic growth.

Scholarships are available based on both financial need and talent. To apply for a scholarship, interested individuals can inquire about the details and application process by visiting www.mahaffeyclassacts.org/scholarships. For more information and registration, visit www.mahaffeyclassacts.org or contact Katrina Young at 727-304-5275. Limited availability, so secure your child's place in this extraordinary learning adventure today!



RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
Review: Bernard Slades Same Time, Next Year at Early Bird Dinner Theater Photo
Review: Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year at Early Bird Dinner Theater

Same Time, Next Year is a romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade that premiered in 1975 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The plot revolves around a man and woman, George and Doris (respectively), who meet together once a year for a rendezvous over the course of 24 years despite being married to other people. Over the span of 24 years, George and Doris, who have six children between them, develop a much deeper level of intimacy for one another, despite only meeting once a year for a clandestine weekend. They discuss births, deaths, and marital woes amidst the ever-changing social climate that plagues their existence over the course of a span of two decades.

2
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes Alive at the SPC Theater Photo
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes Alive at the SPC Theater

Marguerite Reed and Jeffrey Walker III lead a cast that will give you a rollicking good time!

3
ND Theatricals To Debut Original Murder Mystery Musical MURDER AT THE JAZZ CLUB in August Photo
ND Theatricals To Debut Original Murder Mystery Musical MURDER AT THE JAZZ CLUB in August

NDTheatricals LLC, in association with Aspirations Winery, will present the debut of 'Murder at the Jazz Club', a murder mystery musical featuring original songs, jazz standards, and a brand new story that is sure to dazzle, amaze, and leave you guessing right up until the end!

4
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX - JUNETEENTH at Straz Center Photo
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX - JUNETEENTH at Straz Center

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a historic day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States on June 19, 1865. This year's Arts Legacy REMIX Juneteenth celebration aims to honor the cultural significance of this date through the power of dance and artistic expression.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's Spamalot
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/21-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Jazz Club
Aspirations Winery (8/19-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
MAD Theatre of Tampa (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (8/16-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (7/12-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Duress: An Original Thriller
Powerstories Theatre (7/17-7/23)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You