American Stage and Creative Pinellas First Mondays Presents THE WEB By Eugene O'Neill

The second reading for "First Mondays" as part of the collaboration with American Stage and Creative Pinellas continues on April 4th.



"Following the success of our inaugural performance of "First Mondays," American Stage in partnership with Creative Pinellas is proud to rediscover and present the impactful play, The Web, by Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning playwright and American icon, Eugene O'Neill," said Associate Artistic Producer Paul Edward Wilt.



The Web is a one-act play about a young mother, Rose, who is trapped in an abusive relationship. The play explores the effects of poverty and the cultural restraints it has on people.



Wilt continued, "This early work showcases the depth of O'Neill's skill as a wordsmith and takes audiences on a journey through the strength of will and a mother's love."



O'Neill wrote The Web in 1913 while recovering from tuberculosis and never saw it performed in his lifetime.



The show will be directed by Brendan Ragan, the Co-Artistic Director at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota. Ragan most recently directed The Smuggler and Safe House at Urbanite Theatre.



"The Web is the perfect play for First Mondays," Ragan explained. "We'll get to meet some of his grittier characters grappling with difficulties, judgments, and stigmas that continue to exist in America over 100 years later, and we get to experience Eugene O'Neill as the prodigious, raw talent he was in the early 20th century.



"First Mondays" will start at 7 p.m. at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas located at 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo, FL. The readings are free and open to the public. Audiences can reserve a seat by going to americanstage.org.