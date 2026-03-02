LA RONDE Returns To The Grand Electric This Month

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a whirlwind national tour and a chorus of critical acclaim, the high-flying, five-star hit La Ronde will return to The Grand Electric from 26 March — bolder, wilder and more unmissable than ever.

Since opening last year, La Ronde has proven irresistible to audiences, playing in five cities in under twelve months. Critics have showered the production with praise, delivering 26 glowing reviews including 11 five-star accolades at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Producer Jess Copas from Strut & Fret says the return season promises a thrilling new mix of acts: “The cast of La Ronde tours and rotates constantly and the return line-up for Sydney will include highlights from each of our seasons so far. Since opening last February, La Ronde has showcased over 15 world-class acts across five cities, many performing for Australian audiences for the first time. This is what we love at Strut & Fret — you never quite know what you're going to get, but you know it won't be what you expected!”

From the creators of Blanc de Blanc and Limbo, La Ronde is a dazzling concoction of circus, cabaret and pure physical artistry. At the centre of this heady cocktail of circus, live music and comedy is a cast of seven international headliners pushing the limits of what bodies can do — executed with jaw-dropping skill, wit and sensuality.

Among them:

Hair-hanging sensation Zoe Marshall

Fire-loving provocateur Danik Abishe

Pyramid trapeze aerialist Diana Bondarenko

Ukrainian flying pole artist Sergiy Mishchurenko