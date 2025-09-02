SHIRLEY VALENTINE Adds Extra Performance in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, an additional matinee on Sunday 26 October has been added to the Sydney season of Shirley Valentine which will now play at Theatre Royal Sydney from 22-26 October followed by a season at Twelfth Night Theatre, Brisbane from 29 October- 8 November. Starring leading lady of stage and screen Natalie Bassingthwaighte in the role of a lifetime, Shirley Valentine has captivated audiences and critics alike, bringing Willy Russell's iconic, heartwarming story to vibrant new life.

This beloved one-woman play tells the inspiring and hilarious story of Shirley, a middle-aged, working class Liverpool housewife stuck in a life of routine. Talking to her kitchen wall, she dreams of escape and wonders what happened to the adventurous girl she once was. When a friend invites her on a spontaneous holiday to Greece, Shirley takes a bold leap into the unknown. With humour, charm and grit, she rediscovers her passion for life and her sense of self. Will she return to her old ways, or will Shirley find a new life where she can finally be her true self?

Shirley Valentine is brought to life by acclaimed actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte. Known for her incredible versatility spanning film (Elvis), television (Neighbours, Underbelly, X-Factor) and stage (Chicago, Jagged Little Pill), Natalie's portrayal promises to deliver a fresh, dynamic take on Shirley's journey, capturing every laugh, tear and moment of courage.

An unforgettable, heartwarming journey of self-discovery that has captivated audiences worldwide. Don't miss this chance to fall in love with Shirley's wit, wisdom and wild spirit in a story that reminds us that it's never too late to chase your dreams.