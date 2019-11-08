Rachel Chant And Warwick Doddrell Win Ensemble Theatre's 2020 Sandra Bates Director's Award

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre today announced that the 2020 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award (SBDA) has been awarded to Rachel Chant and Warwick Doddrell from 27 high quality applications received.



Rachel and Warwick will both work alongside Ensemble Theatre's directors on two plays throughout next year and each will receive $8,000.



Mark Kilmurry initiated the Award as a legacy to former Artistic Director Sandra Bates after she retired from her 30 years at the helm of Ensemble Theatre.



Each year the two winners are offered a paid position of Assistant Director on two of Ensemble Theatre's main stage productions and assist in the ongoing creative development of new works.



The Award nurtures emerging theatre directors by giving them the opportunity to work as Assistant Director on two Ensemble Theatre productions each year. As usual the applications we received were of a very high calibre and after an extensive interview process we chose Rachel and Warwick. Rachel will be Assistant Director on THE WOMAN IN BLACK and UNQUALIFIED 2: STILL UNQUALIFIED and Warwick will be working on KENNY and THE CARETAKER. Rachel and Warwick join a list of very high performing past applicants who are making great strides in the industry. We are thrilled with the continuation of this award and of the talented directors we meet every year said Mark Kilmurry.



Previous winners of the Sandra Bates Director's Award have produced their own successful work or have had the opportunity to direct plays added Mark Kilmurry.



The SBDA is now in its fifth year and is kindly supported by Jinnie and Ross Gavin, and the estate of Dimitry and Zika Nester.



PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE SANDRA BATES DIRECTOR'S AWARD

2019: ERIN TAYLOR AND ADAM DEUSIEN

2018: LIZ ARDAY AND FELICITY NICOL

2017: Shaun Rennie AND FRANCESCA SAVIGE

2016: PRISCILLA JACKMAN AND JANINE WATSON



Rachel Chant is a director, dramaturg and festival director of Bondi Feast. Recent directing credits include: GOOD DOG (Kings X Theatre); LOVE (Darlinghurst Theatre Company); INTERSECTION 2018: CHRYSALIS (ATYP @ Griffin); 2018 Griffin Award Readings (Griffin Theatre Company); THE VILLAGE BIKE (Old Fitz Theatre); MOTH (ATYP); LEAVES (Kings X Theatre); WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING (New Theatre); DECAY Old505 Theatre); MACHINE (Old505 Theatre); I DO I DON'T (Blue Room Theatre); BLUE ITALIAN (Site&Sound Festival). As Assistant Director: COSI (MTC + STC, dir. Sarah Goodes), MORTIDO (Belvoir + STCSA, dir. Leticia Caceres). Rachel has a Masters of Applied Theatre Studies from the University of New England.



Warwick Doddrell is an award-winning director from Western Australia. Based in Sydney, he has a BA (Film Production), and began his career at the Hayman Theatre and redfoot youth theatre. Warwick has interned with Opera Australia, Michael Cassel Group, MonkeyBaa and Ensemble Theatre and directed for Nate Butler Studio, Central Coast Opera, New Theatre, Old 505 Theatre and the Kings Cross Theatre. He has assisted with Merrigong Theatre, CDP and NIDA. In 2018 he workshopped a new Australian musical with VCA, DOT AND THE KANGAROO and continues to develop new Australian Work. His productions have won Best Children's Event, Members Choice, Best Marketing and Best Independent Production Awards. He most recently directed the acclaimed Australian Premiere of John O'Donovan's play IF WE GOT SOME MORE COCAINE I COULD SHOW YOU HOW I LOVE YOU at the Kings Cross Theatre and the award winning STUPID FUCKING BIRD at the New Theatre. Warwick also directed Elliot's play IT'S A TIE at the 2019 Martin Lysicrates Prize.







Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You