LATE NIGHT VICE Set to Premiere at The Grand Electric in 2026

Just in time for Mardi Gras and direct from sold-out seasons in Melbourne and Brisbane, Strut and Fret, the masterminds behind Blanc de Blanc Encore will present Late Night Vice.

BUT BE WARNED Late Night Vice, which opens on 12 February has a much sharper bite that will serve up a cocktail-drenched fever dream where cabaret collides with chaos.

This X-Rated experience is strictly Adults Only 18+ with valid ID. Dress to impress in black tie or all black and then enter a world of mystery, mischief, and midnight glamour. Late Night Vice is set to become Sydney's bold new after-hours escape showing off Sydney's glimmering wild side.



Late Night Vice features a cast of international icons and homegrown heavyweights. Headlining is Jake DuPree, global burlesque trailblazer and the first non-binary performer to appear at Crazy Horse Paris. From New York nightlife comes Ruby McQueen performing aerial straps with an iron jaw. Emma Mylott, one of Australia's most sought-after vocalists, delivers powerhouse vocals. Musical theatre royalty Melanie Hawkins brings precision and polish after starring in Wicked, King Kong and Saturday Night Fever. Strut & Fret creative weapon Spencer Novich returns with virtuosic physical comedy forged through Cirque du Soleil, international cabaret and screen work. Rounding out the cast is genre-defying circus and burlesque sensation, Adam Malone.

No phones. No cameras. Just shadowy glamour, whispered secrets, and a rogue's gallery of theatrical renegades…some things are better left unposted!

Content warning: Show contains nudity, profanity, strobe effects, pyrotechnics.