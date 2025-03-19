ICEHOUSE Returning to the Coliseum Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their sold-out Red Hot Summer national tour, ICEHOUSE has announced their return to the Coliseum Theatre in Western Sydney on Saturday, 23 August 2025. Tickets to the band’s only Western Sydney show will go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday, 26 March from Ticketek.

ICEHOUSE was formed by Iva Davies, the band’s frontman and musical creative force, who led the band to an amazing 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and over thirty Top 40 singles. ICEHOUSE will bring their incredible live show to The Coliseum performing all of their greatest songs including Great Southern Land, Electric Blue, Crazy, Hey Little Girl, No Promises, We Can Get Together, Man of Colours and many, many more.

With a career spanning over 45 years, ICEHOUSE is one of Australia’s most iconic bands, transcending age groups with their hit songs, well known and loved by audiences across generations. ICEHOUSE has played to sell-out capacity audiences in Australia, New Zealand and throughout the World and have sold over 9 million albums worldwide.

Iva Davies said, “Last September we played at the Coliseum Theatre for the first time and it was a wonderful night - the audience singing along with us to every song was a major thrill for the band and me while the excellent sound of the theatre and the helpful staff made the evening truly memorable.

“So, after having only been playing large outdoor shows this year, we’re looking forward to going indoors and playing at The Coliseum again for this special event on August 23rd.” He added, “The band and I look forward to experiencing the intimate and powerful energy of The Coliseum’s audience once more. It’s going to be a night to remember and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who joins us. See you there!”

Northern Beaches’ own, Rolling Holy, will be opening the show as special guests.Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of the ICEHOUSE, My Coliseum and Ticketek databases from 10.00am on Monday, 24 March until COB on Tuesday, 25 March. General Public tickets go on sale from 10.00am AEST on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 from Ticketek.

Photo credit: Glenn Nicholls

