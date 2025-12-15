GOD'S COWBOY Will Make Sydney Premiere in January

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Written by legendary Sydney theatre personality Les Solomon, GOD'S COWBOY will have its world premiere at Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville from Jan 21 to Feb 21 next year. The season follows showcase performances in April 2024 and further development in February 2025. Now it comes to the Sydney stage with a great new creative team and a wild, warm-hearted production at the intimate Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville.

God's Cowboy focuses on two main characters (a twin brother and sister) who partially narrate the story in flashback, describing their season in a play and the backstage love story with their co-star, the ‘cowboy' of the title.

There are myriad surprises and secrets revealed. It is bravely honest, at times provocative and outrageous, says playwright Les. “So many young people have their voice in this story. It's a powder-keg of deep human emotion.”

God's Cowboy stars Max Fernandez as "Daniel", the cowboy of the story.

After ten years in thirty community productions, 2025 has seen Max blossom in the professional world with cabarets, concerts, his highly acclaimed comic turn in Frogs: They Sing Show Songs in Hell at the New Theatre, a leading role in the musical Bonny and Read at Qtopia's Loading Dock and the recent workshop of the new musical Goblin at Roslyn Packer Theatre.

Co-starring with Max is newcomer and dynamic young talent Nathaniel Savy (To Be Frank – Sinatra show) as "Peter", Sophia Laurantus as "Penny" and Tate Wilkinson Alexander (The Bookstore, Call of the Void, Mile) as Demetrious. Joining them will be Isaac Niven (Henry VI, all parts) and Amy Goedecke.

Playwright Les this year celebrates 30 years as talent agent, producer, director and now writer. The septuagenarian powerhouse has produced dozens of successful stage productions, most with LGBTQIA+ themes, and many launching the careers of major ‘names' in stage and screen like David Campbell, Tim Draxl, Hayden Tee and Carmen Duncan.

And, of course, Les was the force (of nature!) driving the first Sydney theatre season to open after Covid lockdown. God's Cowboy is his writing debut and features his insights from in front and behind the footlights, backstage and front-of-house.

