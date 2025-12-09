New Performances on Sale For ANASTASIA in Sydney

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday for new performances of the highly-anticipated major musical ANASTASIA, which will open at Sydney's Lyric Theatre from 7 April 2026.

The hit Broadway musical will have its Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne in December 2025 before touring to Perth and Sydney.

Presented by John Frost for Crossroads Live and Opera Australia, tickets go on pre-sale for Sydney season new performances - from 24 June to 5 July 2026 - to those who have signed up to the waitlist today and to the general public on Friday 12 December.

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov's rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution, and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, ANASTASIA has been brought to life on the stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

ANASTASIA is a lavish musical for all ages, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including musical highlights from the 1997 animated hit film, Journey to the Past and Once Upon a December, ANASTASIA is the spectacular Broadway musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

There have been two films telling the captivating story of Anastasia including the 1956 film with Ingrid Bergman, Helen Hayes, and Yul Brynner and the 1997 20th Century Fox animated film, which featured a score by the musical's creators, Ahrens and Flaherty.

Directed by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak, ANASTASIA premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and played to sold out audiences for three years before productions in Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and Japan as well as two North American tours. It also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and won more than 15 major international awards including Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

The book for ANASTASIA was written by the late five time Tony Award winning writer Terrence McNally, whose credits include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime.

Music and lyrics for ANASTASIA were written by the renowned writing team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens who have been referred to as “one of the greatest songwriting teams in Broadway history” (Chicago Tribune).

They have received theatre, film and music's highest honours including the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards for Ragtime, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

