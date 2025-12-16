LA RONDE at The Grand Electric Season Extends

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Ronde – the hit show that is a mix of circus, live music, comedy, cabaret and pure physical artistry playing at The Grand Electric in Surry Hills has been extended to 28 February 2026.

From start to finish, the show delivers an immersive blend of circus-cabaret, intense physicality and unabashed spectacle. Each vignette blends sensuality and strength, comedy and danger — executed by an extraordinary international ensemble.

From hair-hanging to flaming ladders, the acts push the limits of what bodies can do — with jaw-dropping skill, wit and sensuality.

Step into the round and surrender to the intoxicating world of La Ronde—a lavish and brave seduction of twisted spectacle, from the creators of Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO. This isn’t just a show; it’s an invitation to lose yourself in the extraordinary.

A single beam of light slices through the dark, the beat drops —and suddenly, the room shatters into stars. Glittering bodies spin overhead, and limbs hang in the balance while boundaries blur.

At the centre of this heady cocktail of circus, live music and comedy, will be groundbreaking headliners, world-class provocateurs, and captivating raw energy direct from the European underground.

