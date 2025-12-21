REVIEW: NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE – Your jaw will hit the floor

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE , December 19, 2025, 3pm, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE is the perfect Christmas treat – a high-energy blend of wonder, humour, and jaw-dropping illusions inspired by the popular Now You See Me film franchise.

The show transforms the iconic venue into a high-tech playground of magic, complete with screens, live cameras, and impressive stage effects. It opens with a script and score that cleverly echoes the films' grandeur, immediately immersing you in that cinematic world of the Four Horsemen.

What truly elevates the experience is the four performers themselves – Adam Trent, Enzo Weyne, Andrew Basso, and Gabriella Lester – who bring not just skill but genuine heart to the stage. Their warm enthusiasm and passionate commitment to spreading joy shine through every act, creating a heartfelt connection with the audience that makes the magic feel even more enchanting.

Adam Trent excels as the charismatic host, delivering quick-witted ad-libs and masterful sleight of hand with effortless charm.

Enzo Weyne stands out with one of the night's biggest source of amazement, with his original teleportation illusions delivering "how did he do that?" moment after another – truly mind-bending feats that left the audience gasping.

Andrew Basso delivers the most nerve-racking and incredible highlight of the evening: his death-defying twist on Houdini's famous Water Torture, an absolutely breathtaking feat of escapology.

Gabriella Lester, the youngest of the Horsemen at just 22, brings an infectious enthusiasm and sharp wit that lights up the stage. As a South African-born, Canadian-raised rising star she infuses her spectacular teleportation and escapism routines with boundless energy and charm.

The acts cover a thrilling range: close-up card and audience participation (remember to grab your cards on entry!), instant materializations, mind-reading, and daring escapes.

As this was an early performance in the run, there were a few minor teething issues. Notably, a signature teleportation act, while featuring a remarkable split-second live disappearance, lost some of its magical punch due to a prolonged pause and heavy reliance on video playback for the reveal. This approach almost underscores that it's a cleverly engineered trick rather than pure, inexplicable magic, slightly diminishing the immediate wow factor.

A couple of classic illusions felt familiar to seasoned magic fans, though executed with finesse and fresh twists, alongside plenty of original, impressive new ones.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE delivers a joyful, family-friendly evening packed with awe-inspiring moments, heartfelt performances, and enough wonder to make it a standout holiday treat. Highly recommended – each of the Four Horsemen delivers a must-see moment that will leave you spellbound!

The premiere season of Now You See Me Live is currently playing at the Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall until Sunday 4 January. The show tours to QPAC Brisbane (Jan 8-18) and Crown Theatre Perth (Jan 23 - Feb 1).

photo credit Ken Leanfore

Sydney Opera House in association with Tim Lawson & Simon Painter present NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE based on Lionsgate’s global hit film franchise of the same name.

Creative Producer - Simon Painter

Co-Creator - Adam Trent

Creative Director - Ash Jacks McCready

Illusion Director - Enzo Weyne

Composer - Evan Duffy

Lighting Designer - Hugo Mercier Bosseny

Costume Designer - Eugene Titus

Special FX Designer - Dale Norris

