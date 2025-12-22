HANSEL & GRETEL Comes to Opera Australia

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

More than two decades since it was last performed on the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage, acclaimed director Elijah Moshinsky’s whimsical production of the beloved fairytale, Hansel & Gretel will make its nostalgic return to the Sydney Opera House on 27 January.

This production is inspired by the well-known story and characters from the classic Grimms’ fairytale –both charming and dark. Celebrated set and Costume Designer Mark Thompson’s surreal storybook world brings the magic to life transforming the stage with wonderful larger-than-life sets including the iconic Witch’s house.

Making her exciting debut as Revival Director is Opera Australia’s Young Artist Program’s inaugural director, Claudia Osborne, who will reinvigorate Moshinsky’s wickedly beautiful production.

Performed in English, Humperdinck’s opera features a magnificent and sophisticated score filled with German folk tunes and luscious orchestrations, which OA’s Head of Music Tahu Matheson will expertly lead the all-star Australian cast and Opera Australia Orchestra through.

Internationally acclaimed Vienna-based mezzo soprano Margaret Plummer, who delighted audiences last summer as The Prince in Cinderella, returns home to perform the role of Hansel. She will be joined by one of Australia’s most accomplished performers, Stacey Alleaume, as Gretel.

In a special full-circle moment, soprano Jane Ede will don the horn-shaped wig of The Witch, a character she performed for Opera Australia’s School Tour in 2000, her first professional operatic role and ultimately the start of her outstanding 25-year career with Opera Australia.

Completing the cast are audience favourites mezzo soprano Helen Sherman and baritone Andrew Moran, who’ll perform Gertrude and Peter, parents of the titular characters. Meanwhile, Opera Australia Young Artist, mezzo soprano Shikara Ringdahl will make her role debut with the company as the Sandman, who confronts Hansel and Gretel in the woods and inevitably puts them in the path of The Witch’s house.

Full of humour and heart, this production is a fitting invitation for newcomers to enter the world of opera with a story and language they are familiar with while also treating opera lovers with stunning music and a humble dose of childhood nostalgia.

