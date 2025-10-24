Review: LA RONDE, excite, tease and amaze your senses beyond imagination

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA RONDE

Thursday, 23rd October 2025, 7:30 PM, 2025, The Grand Electric



Strut & Fret, famed for Limbo’s dark pulse and Blanc de Blanc’s fizzy charm, unleash their masterpiece LA RONDE at Sydney’s The Grand Electric. Conceived and directed by Scott Maidment, this 90-minute whirlwind is a night of unparalleled expertise, elegance, and heart-racing excitement, woven with physical feats that redefine circus-cabaret.

Step into The Grand Electric, and a mirror ball gleams on the circular stage, proclaiming, “We mean business.” And oh, do they deliver. This tour de force of global talent serves a phenomenal night of variety entertainment that soars beyond world-class standards.

LA RONDE isn’t just on point—it’s par excellence, a finely tuned spectacle where every element—astounding physicality, exquisite costuming, curated music, and the ensemble’s electrifying exuberance—converges with masterful aplomb. Each choice radiates expertise and knowing, crafting a cabaret experience of unmatched numinous allure.

The night ignites with singer Genirus, whose sumptuous vocals summon the ensemble and set a sultry tone of sensuality, physicality, and elegant visuals.

Maidment’s handpicked troupe, each a virtuoso in their craft, brings brassy, cheeky, and utterly engrossing stage presence, infusing every moment with irrepressible zest. These super-fit performers, dripping with sensuality and that transcendent spark, deliver feats that leave jaws on the floor. LA RONDE is a cut above—in performance, in energy, in chiseled bodies, and in sheer wow-factor.

Adam Malone, a sassy standout, mesmerizes with a hula hoop routine that’s a visual feast—twirling with wit and finesse. His Washington trapeze act, clever and tantalizing, dances on the edge of joy and daring.

Diana Bondarenko captivates with unique aerial and trapeze work, blending remarkable contortions with precision artistry. Her elegant silhouettes and flawless execution are pure poetry in motion.

Danik Abishev stuns with powerful hand balancing and a risk-defying ladder act that pulses with heat and cheeky charm. His mastery of balance, paired with a sly smile, keeps the audience riveted.

Zoe Marshall delivers hair-raising astonishment, her act a study in elegance and miraculous silhouettes. Her performance inspires awe, nervous gasps, and sheer wonder, holding the crowd in thrall.

The headline act, for me, is Sergiy Mishchurenko, making his Australian debut with pole work that shatters expectations. Hailing from Ukraine, Sergiy elevates aerial performance to unparalleled heights—his strength, inventiveness, and magnetic stage presence are nothing short of phenomenal. Words fail to capture the spectacle of this artist, whose every move is a masterclass in execution and charisma.

Every circus needs its clown, and Sam Goodburn is perfection—his timing, insight, and physicality crafting clumsy chaos that draws raucous laughter. His audience participation, so deftly handled, feels staged at first glance—those “volunteers” seem too poised—but it’s gloriously real. My guest, hoisted onto Sam’s shoulders and swept into the act, proved it’s no plant, just pure, consensual fun that electrifies the room.

Maidment’s LA RONDE weaves a spellbinding tapestry of pulsating music, gravity-defying physicality, exquisitely elegant costumes, and irrepressible zest, each element meticulously curated with masterful expertise and knowing, delivering a cabaret experience of unmatched numinous allure.

Rush to The Grand Electric, where LA RONDE ignites your night with tantalizing, exhilarating, and transcendent spark. Wednesdays through Sundays—book now, or miss a show that surpasses every expectation.

Reader Reviews

