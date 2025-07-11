Bondi Theatre Company Announces Winter/Spring Season of Comedy and Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bondi Theatre Company has announced an end of winter start of spring season of cabaret and comedy.

The Wharf Revue's Phil Scott and music theatre star Blake Bowden introduce their cabaret Going Through A Stage, the hit Gladys : A Musical Affair is set make a big splash, Kosher Theatresports™ comes back to its home at the Bondi Pavilion Theatre and locals perform a night of cabaret on the theme of romance.

Phil Scott, recently retired from long running Wharf Revue, is returning to his roots on Sun Aug 31. "My first job in musical theatre was on a production of The Fantasticks that opened the brand-new Bondi Pavilion Theatre, back in the 70s. The new space was opened by Gough and Margaret Whitlam: a very exciting night. That's when I first got addicted to having Prime Ministers among my audience!" said Phil.

"Later, I appeared in my only Shakespeare production here, playing Gonzalo and the goddess Ceres in The Tempest. Now, full circle, it's a delight to return, with my talented mate Blake Bowden, to my original stamping ground." Blake, the stage star (Book of Mormon, Phantom of the Opera) and Phil will give audiences a taste of the roles they have never been asked to play (and probably never will).

Gladys : A Musical Affair – which has sold out across NSW - is surfing into the Pavilion on Fri Sept 5 and Sat Sept 6. Described by the Guardian as "Political satire at its finest (and) a rollicking ride through Covid and the ICAC inquiry” a team of multi-instrumentalists and comedians take audiences through Gladys Berejiklian’s early life and her flawless leadership through two disasters, until her biggest disaster, "Dodgy" Daryl from Wagga Wagga. It's got big rock numbers, epic ballads, Armenian matchmaking, phone tap dancing and multiple blazers.

After a break of seven years Kosher Theatresports™ – the Jewish-humour-themed spin-off from Sydney’s longest-running comedy show returns to the Bondi Pavilion on Sun Aug 31. First staged at Bondi in the mid 90’s, it promises to test contestants and entertain audiences with more jokes that you can poke a shtick at. Full release and images attached!

The season opens on Sat Aug 30 with a night of comedy, cabaret and live music from Waverley local artists on the theme of romance. Bondi Theatre Company stars Justin Rynne and Rebecca Spicer will sing some of their favourite love songs from the music theatre canon. Andrea Ginsberg, introduces her new jazz and pop band Sugar and Spice.

More information and ticket bookings for the season from August 30 until September 6 visit www.bonditheatrecompany.com.au