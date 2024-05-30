ARE YOU PULLING MY LEG? Comes to Riverside Theatres in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Accessible Arts and Crips & Creeps in Association with Arts on Tour and Riverside will present, Are You Pulling My Leg?, a raucous, accessible comedy event showcasing some of Australia’s funniest comedians with disability or chronic illness, at Riverside Theatres on Saturday 20th July.

Boasting a line-up of award-winning performers including Madeleine Stewart, Bec Charlwood, Jamal Abdul, Irene Nicola & Sam Wade, Are You Pulling My Leg? brings to the stage hilarious and uncensored insights into disability and oh-so-much-more!

From awkward encounters to side-splitting observations that cut to the quick, no subject is off-limits. Venturing much further than disability, their quick quips highlight the many facets of their lives, relationships, experiences, and personalities.

Comments