25th BIENNALE OF SYDNEY: REMEMORY Unveils Full Artist and Programming Roster

The Biennale of Sydney has announced the full list of artists, project highlights and initial programming for its 25th edition, titled ‘Rememory’, being presented free to the public from 14 March to 14 June 2026 at White Bay Power Station, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney, Campbelltown Arts Centre, and Penrith Regional Gallery.

With the Artistic program being led by internationally acclaimed curator Hoor Al Qasimi, the 25th Biennale of Sydney: ‘Rememory’ takes its title from celebrated author Toni Morrison, exploring the intersection of memory and history as a means of revisiting, reconstructing, and reclaiming histories that have been erased or repressed. By engaging with ‘Rememory’, artists from across the world and within Australia reflect on their own roots while engaging with Sydney and its surrounding communities and histories, exploring global themes that connect us.

The edition will highlight marginalised narratives, share untold stories, and inspire audiences to rethink how memory shapes identity and belonging, amplifying stories from First Nations communities, and the divergent diasporas that shape Australia today. A dedicated program for children and young audiences will provide space and exploration for these stories to be passed on to the next generations.

Announced are an additional 33 artists and collectives for the 2026 edition, bringing the number of presenting artists, collaborations and collectives to 83. The artists come from 37 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala, India, USA, Argentina, Lebanon, France, Ireland, Ethiopia, Algeria and Taiwan.

Campbelltown Arts Centre will exhibit artists Hoda Afshar, Vernon Ah Kee and Behrouz Boochani, who will present a four-channel video installation as part of their newly commissioned ‘Code Black/Riot’ project. ‘Code Black/Riot’ exposes how youth detention targets Indigenous children in Australia. Through interviews and filmed moments of play, the work reveals the violence inherent in a system that deprives children of a future.

In addition, Campbelltown Arts Centre will welcome filmmakers and artists Joana Hadjithomas & Khalil Joreige who are creating a new immersive multimedia installation reflecting on clandestine migration from northern Lebanon toward Australia. Drawing on stories of interrupted journeys and prolonged confinement on Christmas Island, and inspired by the island’s annual red crab migration, the work explores movement shaped by displacement, waiting, and systems of control.

Campbelltown Arts Centre will host artists Norberto Roldan and Vicente Telles in residence as part of the Biennale program. During their stay, they will engage with local communities, creating their artworks on site and engaging in a range of workshops.

Feras Shaheen, in collaboration with Jonny Scholes, will presents ‘Blocked Duwar’, a work based on Feras Shaheen’s experience of maintaining Palestinian identity within diaspora. ‘Blocked Duwar’ blends video game technology, sound, user interface and experience design while asking viewers to confront their own role in local and global systems of power, the perpetuation of propaganda, and the liberation of Indigenous people.

“We’re proud to be part of the 25th edition of the Biennale of Sydney. It’s fantastic to showcase Campbelltown Arts Centre on an international stage at one of the most significant art events in Australia. We’re excited to welcome artists from across the nation and around the world to present their works in Campbelltown, a city where creativity, culture and community defines our identity,” said Mayor of Campbelltown, Cr Darcy Lound

“We’re honoured to be part of the 25th Biennale of Sydney, showcasing remarkable artists from diverse backgrounds and artforms, local and from across the world. The artists we’re presenting reflect on a range of themes sharing a range of perspectives and untold stories that spark important conversations” said Mouna Zaylah, Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre.

Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi said: “Rememory is shaped by artists and cultural practitioners who understand memory as something living—where history informs the present and repeats itself in different forms. Through their practices, histories that have been fragmented, erased or suppressed are revisited and reassembled, not as linear accounts but as shared and evolving acts of remembering. Drawing on personal, familial and collective experiences, the artists in this edition reveal how the past remains present, inviting audiences to engage actively with memory as a space of responsibility, reflection and possibility.”

Barbara Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Biennale of Sydney said: “At its core, the Biennale of Sydney brings people together through art, offering cultural experiences that invite audiences to encounter different perspectives, listen deeply, and engage in meaningful connection. Rememory creates space to reflect on the ideas and histories that shape our world, while fostering dialogue across cultures, communities, and generations. Through free and inclusive access, this edition invites everyone to experience Sydney as a vibrant, global cultural city.”

Artists

Basel Abbas (USA / Palestine) and Ruanne Abou-Rahme (USA / Palestine)

Basil Al-Rawi (Ireland / Iraq)

Behrouz Boochani (Kurdistan / Iran / Aotearoa (New Zealand)), Hoda Afshar (Iran / Australia) and Vernon Ah Kee (Kuku Yalandji, Waanji, Yidinji and Gugu Yimithirr, Australia)

Dread Scott (USA)

Feras Shaheen with Jonny Scholes

Helen Grace (Australia)

Joana Hadjithomas (Lebanon / France) and Khalil Joreige (Lebanon / France)

Mounira Al Solh (Lebanon / Netherlands)

Nasri Sayegh (Lebanon)

Nil Yalter (Turkey / France)

Norberto Roldan (Philippines)

Vicente Telles (USA)

Exhibition Dates:

14th March – 14th June 2026: Exhibition dates (Campbelltown Arts Centre)

Tuesday, 10 March 2026: Media Preview

Friday, 13 March: Lights On opening night (White Bay Power Station)

Wednesday 11 – Friday 13 March 2026: Vernissage (Professional Preview)

Admission is free.

Performance Dates:

‘Blocked Duwar’ | 26 – 28 March 2026

By Feras Shaheen in collaboration with Jonny Scholes